Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Names New Practice and Office Leaders

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney proudly announces new leaders for the firm's Labor, Employment, Benefits & Immigration section, Real Estate and Bankruptcy practice groups, as well as its Pittsburgh office.

Christian Antkowiak is assuming the role of co-chair of Buchanan's Labor, Employment, Benefits and Immigration section and will serve alongside current co-chair Joe Centeno. With more than 60 lawyers nationwide, Buchanan's Labor & Employment team is a diversity leader both in range of practice offerings to clients and personnel. Antkowiak represents clients nationwide in complex litigation, for which he has built a reputation as a premier class and collective action litigator. He also counsels numerous clients on topics such as FMLA and ADA accommodation, FCRA compliance, separations of employment and restrictive covenants. In this capacity, he serves as their de facto general counsel.

Tim Palmer will lead Buchanan's Bankruptcy practice group, which focuses on representing financial institutions and secured creditors in chapter 11 and chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings, receiverships, foreclosures, collection actions and out of court loan restructurings. Palmer has substantial experience in the areas of creditors' rights, bankruptcy, commercial loan restructuring and insolvency issues, primarily representing secured lenders, commercial banks and special servicers. He is a frequent speaker on creditors' rights issues.

Adele Stone will chair Buchanan's Real Estate practice group in addition to her current role as head of the firm's Ft. Lauderdale office. Stone is one of South Florida's most recognized and experienced real estate attorneys, Board Certified in Real Estate Law by the Florida Bar, and an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association. She assists clients in all phases of commercial transactions and works closely with real estate owners, investors, developers, landlords, tenants and individual clients. Stone is active in professional and pro bono organizations, including serving as a member of the Florida Chapter of NAIOP Emeritus Board and as past president of Attorneys' Real Estate Council of Broward County, Inc.

Buchanan's real estate group works with regional and national clients on the full range of issues related to real estate development, land use, financing and transactions. Their clients are real estate developers, homebuilders, investors, brokers, financial institutions, and more.

Jaime Tuite will serve as the new head of Buchanan's Pittsburgh office. In addition to this leadership role, Tuite represents clients across a range of industries – including finance, higher education, life sciences, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, energy, pharmaceutical and hospitality – defending them in discrimination, whistleblower and wage and hour lawsuits. She also routinely litigates restrictive covenant cases, obtaining injunctions for employers protecting trade secrets and enforcing employment agreements.

With the naming of Tuite to lead the firm's largest office, Buchanan now has women installed as office heads in one-half of their locations.

"Adele, Jaime, Christian and Tim each are considerable contributors to Buchanan's success. They represent significant additions to Buchanan's leadership ranks as we execute on our strategic priorities of growing in service offerings to clients, geographic reach, depth of talent, innovative approaches and overall diversity," said Joseph A. Dougherty, CEO and Managing Director, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.

