Buchanan Public Relations Named to Forbes' Inaugural List of America's Best PR Agencies

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Public Relations LLC, a full-service public relations, digital and crisis communications firm in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, announced today that is has been named to Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best PR Agencies.

Forbes partnered with marketing research firm Statista to gather opinions about firms across the country from more than 12,700 industry experts and 20,500 customers who nominated more than 5,000 firms. Statista narrowed the list based on number of nominations. Self-nominations and recommendations within PR agency networks were not considered.

"For our team to be named to Forbes' inaugural list of the best agencies in the country is a major accomplishment for our firm," said agency president Anne Buchanan. "I am so proud that our team's work and commitment to our clients has been recognized by Forbes."

Forbes is recognizing firms and advertising agencies this year as they steer through an uncertain time and begin to diversify their offerings.

The complete list of winners is available on the Forbes website.

About Buchanan Public Relations

Buchanan Public Relations is a full-service public relations, social media and crisis communications firm. Its clients include large corporations as well as leading non-profits. The firm was a founding member of the Public Relations Global Network, a consortium of 50 independently owned public relations firms around the world. For more information, please visit https://buchananpr.com.

About Forbes Media

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 32 licensed local editions in 71 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect.

