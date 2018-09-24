Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky Names Global Latin Superstar J Balvin Creative Director of the Imparables Colección Celebrating Culture, Creativity and Inspiring Greatness Within

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8398651-buchanans-whisky-imparables-coleccion/

To kick off the campaign, Buchanan's has appointed brand partner J Balvin as Creative Director of La Colección. As part of La Colección, Balvin will design a limited-edition bottle of Buchanan's 12-Year-Old DeLuxe, featuring art inspired by his culture, which will be sold nationwide in the spring of 2019. He has also selected a panel of four artists, who created limited-edition works showcasing their own greatness. The artists include Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny, Cuban-American painter Alexander Mijares, Mexican-American sculptor David Flores and Colombian painter Sabrina Yanguas. This art is intended to inspire others to submit their own original designs that represent their unstoppable greatness, with the chance to leave their mark on a limited-edition Buchanan's pack that will be sold nationwide. Beginning October 10 through October 31, creators 21+ can enter their designs at EsNuestroMomento.com. Balvin and artists from La Colección will judge and then announce the final lucky winner in the coming months.

Balvin commented on the collaboration, "Passion, energy and talent is inside of all of us. That's why I'm working with Buchanan's Whisky to find The Unstoppables who want to share their vision with the world. Through the Imparables Colección we are providing a platform to celebrate their greatness, because now more than ever we can create new possibilities for ourselves and our community – because Es Nuestro Momento!"

To continue to support the creative growth of our communities, Buchanan's will also offer a series of intimate mentoring workshops on topics, such as photography, choreography and music production. Leading industry creatives, including Balvin's personal photographer, Orli Arias, and one of Balvin's Vibras tour choreographers, WilldaBeast, among others will lead the workshops, offering unparalleled professional advice and skills for aspiring creators. More information on the workshops will be posted to EsNuestroMomento.com.

"Buchanan's is proud to be evolving our Es Nuestro Momento campaign in partnership with J Balvin. We share his commitment to amplifying the optimism and greatness in culture today. We believe that greatness is contagious and is found in all of us! We look forward to introducing a truly one-of-a-kind limited-edition Buchanan's 12-Year-Old DeLuxe pack that showcases the spirit of the unstoppable creators who are impacting our communities every day," commented Tara King, Buchanan's Senior Brand Manager.

La Colección can be experienced as part of Buchanan's ongoing Casa Buchanan's activations at places, like J Balvin's Vibras tour that began on September 19th, and other cultural events throughout the year.

For additional information on Buchanan's Whisky, please visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com. Stay up to date on the Imparables Colección by following the conversation at @BuchanansUS on Facebook, @BuchanansWhisky on Instagram and @BuchanansUSA on Twitter.

