Buchanan's Scotch Whisky Teams Up with Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernández to Celebrate How U.S. Latinos use Language to Create Community with the Launch of its #ComoLoDigas Campaign

In partnership with SNL's Marcello Hernández, celebrated Puerto Rican chef Manolo López, and a dynamic group of 200% visual artists this integrated marketing campaign is designed to champion Latinos' influence on the culture while showcasing that what differentiates them in language unites them in community.

Buchanan's has long been a beloved presence at gatherings among Hispanic Americans, embracing the spirit of "200%ers"—those who proudly navigate their dual identities. Recognizing that Hispanic audiences are not a monolith, Buchanan's aims to celebrate the nuances in our rich regional vocabulary and dialects within the 200% community, no matter what form it takes (or how it sounds). For this reason, Buchanan's is launching the #ComoLoDigas campaign during Hispanic Heritage Month to honor and celebrate these diverse linguistic experiences.

"What we really wanted to do with this campaign is to further expand on last year's 'We Are the Spirit of the 200%' campaign to focus on celebrating the pride that our consumers have in their communities," says Marketing Director of Buchanan's Scotch Whisky Linda Lagos-Morales. "The unique ways that Hispanic Americans pronounce Buchanan's reflects the diversity of 200%ers and is often directly representative of where they come from. We are proud to know that our brand is so ingrained in the culture that no matter where you are or how you pronounce it, we all share the same 200% spirit."

Kicking off in New York City, Buchanan's and Marcello brought the lively conversation to the streets of the 'Loisaida' (AKA, the Lower East Side) with a surprise appearance at the grand opening of Café Colmado, a brick-and-mortar coffee shop created by Chef Manolo López - where they interviewed Latinos of all backgrounds to talk about Buchanan's, Spanglish and the vocabulary that represents their unique 200% experiences in a 60-second 'hero video'.

"My dad calls it 'Booshanan', and I call it 'Bucachaná' or 'Buchacaná," said SNL's Marcello Hernández. "Throw a Scotch whisky in a Latino neighborhood and you're going to get some alternate pronunciations. This campaign is about how everyone can call it something different, but we all enjoy it. Hence #ComoLoDigas! Shoutout to all the 200%ers out there teaching their parents to say words like Buchanan's."

In October, Buchanan's will unveil five striking murals in New York, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles and Chicago, designed by local 200% artists D'ana Nuñez, Magdiel Lopez, Erasto Reyes and Tubs. Each of these vibrant murals showcase the unique phonetic pronunciations of Buchanan's that reflect our 200%ers impact and the cultural influence in each city.

The campaign will continue rolling out throughout the month across digital platforms with :15 and :30 video spots and a social media call to action inviting brands and fans to join the conversation and share their unique pronunciations using #ComoLoDigas to celebrate how our differences can unite the Hispanic American community.

Buchanan's Whisky and Marcello Hernández invite everyone 21+ to join the #ComoLoDigas conversation by following @Buchananswhisky and continue the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at home with easy-to-make cocktails, like the Piña Fizz and Buchanan's La Familia. Buchanan's Whisky is available for purchase online and in retail stores nationwide wherever fine spirits are sold, at a retail price of $29.99.

