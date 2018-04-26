Bucharest Stock Exchange Launches the Seventh Edition of the Individual Investors Forum on May 5th

The seventh edition of the Individual Investors Forum will take place on May 5 th at Deschis Atelier (160 Splaiul Unirii, Bucharest ), between 9 AM and 4:30 PM

20 speakers will talk about savings and investments during the event, which will include workshops for first-time and advanced investors. The preliminary agenda of the event is available on http://www.bvbforum.ro

Joining the Individual Investors Forum is possible exclusively based upon registration on http://www.bvbforum.ro, access is allowed within the limit of available seats

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the most important institution of the local capital market, and its partners jointly organize the seventh edition of the Individual Investors Forum, a key event dedicated to retail investors. On May 5th, during the entire day, 20 speakers will deliver to the public presentations and workshops dedicated to both potential and experienced investors. The event will take place between 9 AM and 4:30 PM at Deschis Atelier (160 Splaiul Unirii, Bucharest), and the registration can be done here.

The seventh edition of the Forum will focus on the connection between the stock exchange, savings and investments. "We aim to send a message as clear as it gets: the investment on the stock exchange can be as trivial as a bank deposit if certain rules are met. More than RON 70 billion are now kept in overnight bank deposits without producing enough value. Only through financial education can we get out of this passivity," said Adrian Tanase, BVB CEO.

"The agenda of the Forum mirrors the interests expressed by individual investors, existing or potential, on such a major theme like investments. We always say that the stock exchange is for people, and now we bring it in the middle of the people. We want to present to the public real-life cases about what the investment experience means and to facilitate the access of those interested in the opportunities offered by the capital market," stated Lucian Anghel, President of the Board of Governors of BVB.

The Individual Investors Forum is a free of charge event, but participation is subject to registration on the dedicated web platform, while access is allowed with the limit of available seats. During the first part of the Forum, Dan Rusu, Head of Research at Banca Transilvania, will talk about news, trends and feelings when it comes to investments and how to know which piece of information is relevant when one decides to invest (09:45 to 10:30 AM). Within the life-lessons in investment moderated by journalist Adrian Mirsanu, the investment idea will be approached from three perspectives: a private equity fund, a retail investor and a listed company (10:30 - 11:15 AM). Next, between 11:30 AM and 12:20 PM, four asset managers - from Erste Asset Management, OTP Asset Management, BRD Asset Management and BT Asset Management - will answer one question: What does it mean to invest?

An important place in the Forum is given to companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, stories that are worth saying. On May 5th, between 12:20 and 13:15 PM, you will be able to openly discuss with representatives of Digi Communications N.V., a listed company on the Main Market of BVB on May 2017, about the company results and future plans of the Bittnet team, the first company in the IT field listed on the Bucharest market. The list of companies to be present at the Forum is being updated.

In the second part of the Forum, after lunch, we have prepared a special program for both potential investors and those who already have experience in this field. Adrian Mitroi, professor of Behavioral Finances at the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, will tell from this personal experience "what he learned from his mother and came in handy when investing." Later, the participants will have the opportunity to get involved in an interactive workshop on how to invest in the stock exchange, moderated by Ileana Botez, Head of Listing at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Simultaneously, the advanced investors will have the opportunity to discuss with Mihai Nichisoiu, senior broker, Tradeville, about "Donald Trump, risk or opportunity in international markets", and Irina Nistor, Senior Manager of PwC, who will talk about the latest fiscal changes.

The Individual Investors Forum is a benchmark event organized by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the purpose to popularize the capital market among individuals. Each edition, those interested in investment and personal finance management had the chance to attend presentations on the situation of the capital market, interactive behavioral finance sessions, and seminars dedicated to start-up or advanced investors.

This year edition is organized with the support of the main partner Banca Transilvania and other partners such as Erste Asset Management, OTP Asset Management, Tradeville, Econosofia and media partners Agerpres, Radio România Actualități, Cision and Financial Market.

