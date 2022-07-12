Buchbinder Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Jericho, New York

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP, a leading regional CPA firm, is pleased to announce the official opening of a new office in Jericho, New York as part of its regional expansion strategy.

The new office is the company's fourth location and will become home to a growing team already located in the New York area. Buchbinder selected the new location to accommodate the increase in market demands on Long Island.

"The decision to expand our presence into Long Island was a logical step in our business development strategy," said Marc Newman, Managing Partner. "The new location will help us grow and drive progress to keep pace with our clients' needs, allowing us to continue to provide exceptional value and superior service along the way."

Partners and staff in the Jericho office will offer their expertise to guide clients with their tax, audit, and assurance needs.

The new office is located at 500 North Broadway, Suite 101, Jericho, NY 11753.

About Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP

Buchbinder Tunick & Company has offices in New York, NY; Jericho, NY; Little Falls, NJ; and Bethesda, MD. In business for over 75 years, Buchbinder provides hands-on tax, accounting, audit, and assurance services to employee benefit plans, labor unions, non-profit organizations, high net worth individuals, privately held and family-owned businesses, public companies, real estate, and professional service organizations. For more information, visit www.buchbinder.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Gorin

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

212-896-1946

SOURCE Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP