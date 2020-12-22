Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP Acquires Iwanczuk & Associates P.C.

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP, a leading regional CPA firm, announced its expanded footprint in the Metropolitan DC area with the addition of Iwanczuk & Associates P.C. (Iwanczuk). Iwanczuk, located in Columbia, Maryland, specializes in tax, accounting, and financial services for individuals and businesses. The incorporation of the Iwanczuk practice is part of Buchbinder's strategic plan to strengthen and enhance the services offered to clients in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia.

Founded in 2005, Iwanczuk has been committed to providing clients with responsive, knowledgeable, and professional service. They bring deep expertise in tax planning, and the acquisition offers tremendous potential for the clients of both firms.

"In the current challenging world, the need for a strong accounting firm has never been greater. We are thrilled to bring together two organizations that are equally dedicated to exceptional client service and focused on serving the business community," said Marc Niederhoffer, Managing Partner at Buchbinder. "Our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service, which they have come to expect."

"We recognized that joining a top tier regional firm, Buchbinder, would enable us to offer expanded resources and services to our clients," stated Michael Iwanczuk, Partner at Iwanczuk & Associates. "Our clients can look forward to working with a firm recognized by its peers and in the community as a leading accounting and audit firm while keeping the value, point of contact and exceptional client service to which they have become accustomed."

The move adds two Partners, Michael Iwanczuk and Mario Iwanczuk, to Buchbinder's leadership team. They will continue to serve clients out of their current office in Columbia.

About Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP

Buchbinder Tunick & Company has offices in Bethesda, MD, New York, NY, and Little Falls, NJ. In business for over 75 years, Buchbinder provides hands-on tax, accounting, audit, and assurance services to employee benefit plans, labor unions, non-profit organizations, high net worth individuals, privately held and family-owned businesses, public companies, real estate, and professional service organizations. For more information, visit www.buchbinder.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Gorin

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

212-896-1946

SOURCE Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP