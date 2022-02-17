Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP Welcomes Four New Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP, a leading regional CPA firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of four new Partners, effective January 1, 2022: Lukasz Hausner, Peter Metz, Michael Pinna, and Michael Prince.

"We are delighted to welcome Lukasz, Peter, Michael, and Michael to the partnership," said Marc Niederhoffer, Managing Partner. "They have been valuable assets to our firm through their leadership, commitment to excellence and exceptional client service. I look forward to continuing to watch the impact they make on our clients and our people."

Lukasz Hausner, CPA, is in the Little Falls, New Jersey office and provides tax services to privately held and family-owned businesses, real estate clients, sports and entertainment clients, investment partnerships, and high-net-worth individuals. Lukasz also offers expertise in foreign inbound and outbound transactions, as well as state and local taxation matters.

Peter Metz, CPA, MBA, is in the New York City office and provides tax services to clients in a wide range of industries, as well as to high-net-worth individual clients and private clients with fiduciary tax needs. Peter also offers expertise in tax controversy matters at the federal, state, and local levels.

Michael Pinna, CPA, MBA, works out of the Little Falls, New Jersey office and provides IT audit and consulting services, including IT risk assessment, SOC reporting, and cybersecurity solutions.

Michael Prince, CPA, MS, is based out of the Little Falls, New Jersey office and provides accounting, auditing and attestation, and consulting services to privately held and public companies in the US and internationally, as well as peer review services for CPA firms.

About Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP

Buchbinder Tunick & Company has offices in New York, NY, Little Falls, NJ, and Bethesda, MD. In business for over 75 years, Buchbinder provides hands-on tax, accounting, audit, and assurance services to employee benefit plans, labor unions, non-profit organizations, high net worth individuals, privately held and family-owned businesses, public companies, real estate, and professional service organizations. For more information, visit www.buchbinder.com.

