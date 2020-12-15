Buck announces completion of HR outsourcing service center in Fort Wayne, IN

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced the completion of the expansion of its Benefits Outsourcing Center of Excellence (BOCOE) in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The BOCOE was opened in 2019 to provide industry-leading employee benefit administration co-sourcing and outsourcing solutions

Buck's Fort Wayne operations received a grant to support job growth from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation in partnership with Northeast Indiana Works and the City of Fort Wayne, and the company plans to hire 35 additional employees by 2023.

"Our talented colleagues serve as an extension of our clients' HR teams, delivering world-class benefit administration solutions for their employees and retirees so they can make informed benefit decisions," said Vanessa Davis, Buck's U.S. Employee Benefits Administration Leader. "Every interaction with our team is an opportunity to strengthen the employer and employee bond, helping to drive positive health and wealth outcomes and boost organizational performance. We've closely partnered with our clients

in the last year to drive exciting growth and additional service offerings, and we're continuing to add customer services representatives, including colleagues with bilingual skills, to support our reemergence in the U.S. market."

