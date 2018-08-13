Buck Appoints Jack Freker as CEO

Most recently, Freker served as CEO of YP/Print Media LLC, and prior, led First Advantage, the leading global provider of employee background screening, talent acquisition and identity verification. Earlier in his career, Freker led Convergys, a global leader in customer service and CRM. Previously, Freker held key management, marketing and business development roles in the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry. He began his career with Procter and Gamble.

"With tremendous scale, best-in-class technology and a legacy as the 'go-to provider' for customized solutions, combined with a deep bench of highly seasoned professionals, Buck is offering market-leading solutions. We are uniquely positioned to differentiate amongst our competitors by being more nimble and easier to do business with," said Freker. "We are excited to work with our partner H.I.G. Capital to accelerate our growth in this exciting market by helping our clients create new, innovative strategies to engage with employees to drive real business impact."

About Buck



Buck is an integrated HR consulting, benefits administration and technology services provider. Headquartered in New York City, with global operations, Buck is focused on helping its clients realize the best organizational performance for their business while driving positive health, wealth and career outcomes for their people. For additional information, visit www.buckglobal.com.

Media contact:



Lumina Communications for Buck



Michael Gallo



212-239-8594



Buck@luminapr.com

SOURCE Buck

Related Links

http://www.buckglobal.com

