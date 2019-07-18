Buck appoints Lori Block as Industry Insights Leader

A well-respected thought leader, Block is charged with sharing knowledge and strategic insights both across the firm and with clients to keep them informed and on the forefront of change. Additionally, she's creating Buck's client advocacy council and continuing to serve as an advisor to key clients, meeting them where they are and guiding them to where they want and need to be.

Prior to assuming this role, Block served as a total wellbeing strategist and also as a Principal in Buck's award-winning Engagement Practice, providing strategic guidance in the development of both traditional and technology-driven communications and engagement solutions.

"I've always been passionate about exploring new ways to help our clients and their people succeed together," said Block. "What energizes me, and what I'm most excited about in my new role, is supporting our clients as they explore — and embrace — the idea of the new social contract."

"Lori intuitively looks to the future of our market, sees the big picture, and excels in helping our clients think differently," said Steve Coco, Chief Solutions Officer at Buck. "The best thing about having Lori in this role is that a much broader set of clients will benefit from her strategic thinking."

About Buck

Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platforms are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

Media contact:

Lumina Communications for Buck

Hollie Smith / Michael Gallo

646-741-8359 / 212-239-8594

Buck@luminapr.com

SOURCE Buck

Related Links

https://buck.com

