Buck appoints Patricia Gibney as Managing Director, U.S. Northeast Region

In her role, Gibney is focusing on positioning Buck's clients for success by facilitating cross-practice and cross-region collaboration and overseeing client service teams to ensure best-in-class delivery. Additionally, Gibney manages regional operations, collaborates on new business opportunities, and fosters a dynamic, growth-oriented culture to attract and retain top-tier talent.

Gibney previously served as a Principal and Local Practice Leader in Buck's Engagement Practice, as well as the New York Local Market Leader, leading teams that received industry recognition for implementing strategic employee communications programs. Prior to joining Buck, Gibney served as a technical consultant for Noble Lowndes and held roles at several not-for-profit organizations.

"As my role has evolved, I've continued to recognize the importance of creating a people-centric culture with a focus on collaboration and a commitment to quality — for colleagues and clients alike," said Gibney. "At Buck, it's critical that our employees feel empowered, supported, and rewarded as they strive to exceed the needs of our clients and shape the workforce experience of the future."

"Patti is deeply committed to helping organizations harness the power of communication to excite and motive their employees to drive real business results," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director – U.S., Buck. "Her deep understanding of the critical role HR policy and programs play in the success of any business will directly and immediately benefit our clients."

About Buck

Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platforms are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com .

