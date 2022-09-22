Buck appoints U.S. regional market leaders in key growth areas

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support client success and drive business growth, Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced the appointment of market leaders in three key U.S. growth markets.

Brandon Bentz has been appointed as Philadelphia/Washington, D.C. Market Leader. Bentz has more than 20 years' experience in business development and sales operations and will continue to serve as Advisor Relations Leader.

Jessica Strzepek will serve as New York/New England Market Leader. Strzepek joins Buck from Korn Ferry, where she served as client director, managing leadership development initiatives for Fortune 500 companies and leading a team of business development managers.

Tonia Vetter will serve as Southeast Market Leader. She joins Buck from Mercer, where she was responsible for client delivery excellence and satisfaction. With more than 20 years' experience as a health and benefits consultant, Vetter has helped clients implement innovative healthcare strategies to optimize their spend and improve outcomes for plan members.

"Our clients are facing a challenging time as they are facing both fierce competition for talent as well as economic volatility," said Dean Aloise, U.S. Managing Director at Buck. "The deep HR industry experience and passion for client service that Brandon, Jessica, and Tonia bring will help our clients achieve the best outcomes for their businesses and their employees."

