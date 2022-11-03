Buck consultants honored with inaugural BenefitsPRO Luminaries Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck , an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that two of its consultants have been selected as honorees in the inaugural BenefitsPRO Luminaries Awards: Leslie Ferguson in the category of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Rebecca Kuzemchak in the category of Education and Communication.

The Luminaries recognize benefits professionals who are moving the industry toward a brighter future and producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to employers, employees, and the future of the benefits and health care landscape. Winners were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the industry with input from the BenefitsPRO editorial team.

Ferguson, based in Atlanta, is a Principal focused on equitable and inclusive rewards. In addition, she serves as co-founder and chair of Buck's Black Leadership Council and is active in the larger DE&I community, speaking at conferences and events. Ferguson was recognized as a Luminary for being a catalyst for change: She has championed for awareness, voices to be heard, and equitable benefits that promote diversity and an inclusive workplace culture — consulting with clients and inspiring her internal colleagues at Buck.

"Leslie's energy, enthusiasm, and passion are contagious, and she has a unique ability to connect with people in a deep and meaningful way," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director – U.S., Buck. "Her work to establish Buck's Black Leadership Council and evolve our DE&I efforts internally and on behalf of clients has been transformative for both Buck and for the many clients that she advises."

Kuzemchak is a Senior Consultant in Buck's Engagement practice. Based in New York City, she was selected as a Luminary for her work in organizational change communications and her ability to transform complex HR and benefits concepts into easy-to-understand, educational, and action-oriented communications that help employees make informed decisions and understand the value of their total rewards. Kuzemchak also co-created and co-led Buck's virtual internship program during the pandemic, and actively mentors both senior and junior colleagues.

"As an Engagement consultant, Rebecca has the invaluable ability to listen and assume the voice of her clients as she develops their employee communications," said Aloise. "No matter the task, she dives in enthusiastically, delivers above and beyond every time, and consistently receives high praise for her contributions to our clients' successes. I'm immensely proud to see both Leslie and Rebecca recognized as inaugural Luminaries."

The full list of 2022 Luminaries honorees is available here: https://www.benefitspro.com/2022/10/21/announcing-our-2022-benefitspro-luminaries-honorees

