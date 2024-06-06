Buck Institute and Sens.ai Collaborate to Study Brain Aging

New Longevity Tech Collaboration Will Research and Develop First-Ever Biological Clock for the Brain

WHISTLER, BC, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sens.ai , the brain coach for life that uses neurotechnology and AI to improve cognitive healthspan, and Dr. Eric Verdin, President and CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging , announce a collaboration to spearhead scientific advancement in brain health and longevity. Together, they'll research and develop a biological clock designed to measure brain age, marking a potential shift in the understanding and treatment of age-related neurological decline.

Buck Institute: Live better longer.

The collaboration is founded on the hypothesis that the cutting-edge Sens.ai neurotechnology platform can both capture relevant biomarkers to quantify brain age and introduce brain training interventions to turn back the brain aging process. Both parties align on a shared mission to counter the effects of aging and extend human healthspan. The Buck Institute contributes a wealth of innovative research, state-of-the-art facilities, and decades of acclaimed expertise in the field of aging. Sens.ai provides the most advanced commercial neurotechnology platform with patent-pending hardware and software for high-integrity data capture for scalable discovery and insights.

"We're thrilled to join forces with the world-renowned Buck Institute and its all-star team of scientists led by Dr. Eric Verdin," said Paola Telfer, Founder and CEO of Sens.ai. "This collaboration intersects our groundbreaking neurotechnology with The Buck Institute's research in a synergistic way that can rapidly accelerate insights and developments to help extend healthspan for people everywhere."

"Sens.ai's technology is a breakthrough that can help us gather the right biomarkers with high integrity to conduct the analytics and research required to progress the longevity field in the area of the brain, which is the next frontier," said Dr. Verdin, President and CEO of the Buck Institute.

By fusing the Sens.ai platform's personalized light stimulation, neurofeedback, heart coherence training, and high-fidelity biosignal capture and brain function testing with the Buck Institute's research expertise and scientific resources, the two companies are poised to catalyze scalable learnings that will benefit the longevity field faster, ultimately helping the most people possible.

Sens.ai believes in using customer data only for the good of its customers and humanity. Find out more about the company's data principles at sens.ai/privacy . For more information about the company's research and innovative brain training device for home use, visit sens.ai/science and follow @sens.ai.inc on Instagram.

About Sens.ai

Sens.ai is the world's first at-home five-in-one brain training system. Sens.ai combines state-of-the-art neurofeedback with advanced light stimulation technology (transcranial photobiomodulation), heart coherence biofeedback, and brain function assessment technology with advanced meditation training options. Its programs train for the outcome that matters most to each individual user, whether it's focus and stress reduction, improved sleep, mindfulness, creative insight, or countering the effects of aging. Developed in collaboration with top neuro-clinicians, neuroscientists, and researchers, the Sens.ai system includes mobile objective brain measurement and adapts to goals and real-time bio-signals. This all-in-one brain training solution is delivered through an easy-to-use headset, GeniusPulseTM Controller, and App, making it customer-friendly and simple to use.

About the Buck Institute

The Buck Institute's success will ultimately change healthcare. The Buck Institute for Research on Aging aims to end the threat of age-related diseases for this and future generations by bringing together the most capable and passionate scientists from a broad range of disciplines to identify and impede the ways in which we age. An independent, nonprofit institution, its goal is to increase human healthspan, or the healthy years of life. Globally recognized as the pioneer and leader in efforts to target aging, the number one risk factor for serious chronic diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cancer, macular degeneration, atherosclerosis (heart attack and stroke), and type 2 diabetes, the Buck Institute wants to help people live better longer. Go to buckinstitute.org .

Press Contact

Stanton & Company

Amber Sabri

[email protected]

SOURCE Sens.ai