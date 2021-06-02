Buck invests in key global talent with round of promotions

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck , an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced the promotion of several key leaders in the U.S. and Canada into the principal level of the organization.

These promotions highlight the company's commitment to recognizing individual accomplishments and rewarding significant contributions to both clients and the business. Following a year of unprecedented market challenges for all businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the promotions recognize team members for their commitment to delivering superior outcomes for Buck's clients, and their employees and members, and reflect upon the company's culture of rewarding exceptional business performance.

In total, seven colleagues were promoted to Principal. In the U.S.: Brandon Bentz - Commercial, Melissa Chacko - Health, Martin Kupetz - Finance, Matthew Smith - Health, Carolyn Girdner - Finance; and in Canada: Alfonse Souka - Wealth, and Dan D. Hotopeleanu - IT. A key theme across all of Buck's recently promoted individuals: Their ability to not only meet, but always go above and beyond to exceed client expectations.

"Buck is built upon the strength of our dedicated team of world-class professionals," said Jack Freker, CEO of Buck. "Now more than ever before, our colleagues have been crucial in helping organizations navigate unique challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud to maintain our tradition in advancing another group of distinguished leaders who will continue to provide our clients with strategic insights and drive our continued growth."

