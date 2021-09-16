Buck Invests In Public Sector Group To Enhance Client Service

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced the official formation of its U.S. public sector group, including new hires and the promotion of several key leaders.

Founded in 1916 by George B. Buck, a pioneer who implemented systematic rules for U.S. public pension plans, Buck has helped to secure the wellbeing of public sector employees for more than a century. Today, the company's clients include a broad range of public entities across the country, ranging from local, county, state, and federal employers to utilities, schools, and higher education institutions.

The public sector group will bring together cross practice teams with deep experience in serving the health, wealth, communications, and compliance needs of Buck's clients.

"We understand public sector trustees, officials, and stakeholders face unique challenges, including budget constraints, fiscal demands, changing needs and priorities, and more," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director, U.S. "This requires a specialized approach, and our team is dedicated to helping our public sector clients find the right balance – maintaining fiscally sound policies that deliver on the retirement, health, and welfare commitments made to employees, members, retirees, and family members."

Buck's public sector group will be led by Mike Leskanic, Principal, who joined Buck in 2001 and has 15 years of experience overseeing program delivery and strategy for federal, state, and local government entities as well as educational institutions. He'll oversee Buck's cross practice services to ensure clients have the technical expertise, relevant analytics, and actionable insights needed to address issues and leverage industry best practices.

Kelly Adams will assume a new leadership role leading Buck's Wealth practice public sector team. An actuary with 23 years of experience combined with deep technical knowledge, she'll continue to help trustee boards and plan sponsors respond quickly and effectively to ever-changing workforce demographics and economic cycles and maintain sustainable, equitable, and valuable defined benefit retirement systems that incorporate appropriate risk sharing for all stakeholders.

Additionally, Buck is excited to announce the hiring of two actuarial consultants, Jason Fine, Principal, and Beth Wiley, Senior Consultant. Experienced in public planning and benefits, these new team members will continue to drive Buck's excellence in providing technical expertise and industry best practices to deliver relevant, actionable insights for public sector pension plans and benefits strategies.

"With more than 100 years of innovation and experience helping public plans, we're excited to take this next step to enhance our offerings for public institutions," said Jack Freker, CEO of Buck. "We understand this is a sector with specialized needs and are committed to helping our public sector clients balance stakeholder responsibilities with the health and financial needs of their members to create sustainable benefits strategies."

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information visit www.buck.com.

