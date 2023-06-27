Buck receives four IABC Gold Quill Awards for excellence in strategic employee communications

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, and a Gallagher company, today announced that it won four Gold Quill Awards for its work with market leaders in the healthcare and entertainment industries from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).

Buck was recognized for its outstanding digital, video and print work on behalf of three clients in the following categories:

embecta – Award of Excellence for a video designed to get employees excited about the new company's 2023 benefits program and total rewards branding and also differentiate embecta from its former parent company; Category: Audio/Visual.

Pfizer – Award of Excellence for a comprehensive, custom benefits website that improves employee understanding of their benefits; Category: Digital Communications.

Pfizer – Award of Merit for two promotional videos, including a custom jingle to match the brand "Pfizer benefits – for each of life's moments"; Category: Audio/Visual.

Major multimedia corporation – Award of Excellence for exceptional creativity in producing annual enrollment benefits guides; Category: Publications.

"We wanted to make it easier for our colleagues to understand their options for health coverage to help them lead their healthiest lives," said Michele Proscia, director of the U.S. and Puerto Rico Health and Insurance Benefits team at Pfizer. "Working with Buck, we created a customized website that now serves as a one-stop online resource for our U.S. benefits information and highly engaging videos to raise awareness of the site. It's rewarding to see both these projects and their impact recognized by the IABC."

"As a new company, our team was excited to showcase embecta's commitment to our employees' well-being during our first annual enrollment period," said Dawn Martin, Director, U.S. Total Rewards at embecta. "We knew that our colleagues were looking for simple, clear communications, and also wanted to inject some humor and use bold graphics to differentiate us from our former parent company to signal that this was something fresh and new. The video created with Buck does just that, and was received with enthusiasm across the organization, from our manufacturing team through to the C-suite."

For more than 40 years, IABC has recognized the work of communication professionals in addressing vital issues and inspiring change. The Gold Quill Awards are IABC's premier awards program and this year's winners were selected from more than 395 entries from 16 countries.

"Benefits only have true value if employees understand how to apply them to a life need or goal," says Jill Spielberger, Buck's U.S. Engagement practice leader. "This recognition from the IABC underscores the work our team does every day to help our clients find new and engaging ways to communicate with their workforce about their benefits so individual employees can make the right decisions for themselves and their families."

Find the full list of 2023 winners here: 2023 Gold Quill Awards Excellence And Merit Winners.

About Buck

Buck, a Gallagher company, is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

About IABC

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is the recognized global community of communication professionals representing diverse industries and disciplines. We connect communicators with a global and local network, career opportunities, resources and knowledge – using communication to engage, influence, counsel and execute. At the forefront of the communication profession and setting the global standard, our members are professionals who practice with integrity and passion. For more information, visit http://www.iabc.com.

