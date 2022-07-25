Buck to host webinar on post-Roe implications to health benefits, HR communications

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm will host a webinar on "The implications for health benefits and HR communications in a post-Roe workplace," on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 1 p.m. ET – 2 p.m. ET.

The webinar will focus on implications of the recently released Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which allows each state to decide whether and how to restrict or ban abortion. The impact on health plan sponsors is immediate and will create decision points and communications challenges for employers and employer-sponsored benefit plans that cover family planning benefits, and the effect will vary by state.

The webinar will focus on:

Critical decision points for employer-sponsored health plans

Travel benefits considerations

How existing and proposed state legislation may impact coverage of abortion and other women's health services

ERISA preemption

How to thoughtfully communicate with employees on this topic

Speakers include Randie Thompson and Gary Walsh, Directors in Buck's Compliance Consulting practice, and Leah Reynolds, a Principal in Buck's Engagement practice.

Register for the webinar here.

