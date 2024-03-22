BUCKED UP DEBUTS NEW "ANIME LINE"

Meet The Heroes of Bucked Up Anime, Each with Its Own Epic Story and Unique Powers.

OREM, Utah, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up is broadening its product selection and target audience with the introduction of seven new SKUs, collectively known as the "Anime Line". Each of the seven formulas has its own unique anime character that Bucked Up will be bringing to life with short, animated skits, guaranteeing a special experience and story behind each product.

Experience "The Fruit of Gainz" – an animated film by Bucked Up. Bucked Up debuts its latest Anime Line, presenting seven new characters crafted to resonate with the beloved Bucked Up formulas.

The Anime Line by Bucked Up features popular formulas including, Bucked Up, Woke AF, PUMP-ocalypse, Mother Bucker, BAMF, LFG, and All Bulk No Bloat. With the introduction of the Anime Line, Bucked Up aims to bridge its community to a wider audience, particularly those who are fans of anime culture.

"We launched the anime-themed line to bridge the world of anime with the passionate fitness community", said Bucked Up CEO Ryan Gardner. "Anime has inspired individuals with its themes of perseverance, transformation, and the pursuit of excellence. This line is our way to motivate all consumers to push beyond their limits."

The Anime Line is available in two delicious new flavors. Yuzu Peach, available in Bucked Up, Woke AF, and PUMP-ocalypse, offers a refreshing and tangy taste. Ninja Nectar, found in Mother Bucker, BAMF, LFG, and All Bulk No Bloat, combines the sweetness of Asian pear and Asian plum for a unique and enjoyable taste. In addition to the seven new SKU's, Bucked Up has launched apparel and accessories branded to the anime collection. You can find t-shirts, sweatpants, and shakers on the Bucked Up website in correspondence with the seven anime characters.

The Anime Line by Bucked Up is now available for purchase on the Bucked Up website and through select mom and pop shops. For more information visit www.buckedup.com .

About Bucked Up

Bucked Up is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 38,000 stores worldwide, including Walmart, Amazon, GNC and Vitamin Shoppe.

