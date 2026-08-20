Bucked Up® Launches Hunt: Orange Cream, a Limited-Edition Flavor Built to Fuel Your Hunt

One flavor. Six formulas. Warning: Maximum Energy

OREM, Utah, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up®, one of the fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands in the U.S., is dropping Hunt: Orange Cream, a limited-edition flavor landing across all six products in the Bucked Up® lineup. Smooth, creamy, and exactly the flavor you remember, Orange Cream is available today at buckedup.com, convenience stores, gas stations, and select fitness retailers.

Hunt: Orange Cream is available in Bucked Up®, Mother Bucker®, Woke AF®, LFG®, and BAMF® and as a 16 fl oz Bucked Up® Energy ready-to-drink can with zero sugar.

Everyone's Hunting Something

Everyone's hunting something. For some it's a deer at dawn. For most it's a PR that won't budge, a deadline that won't move, a goal nobody else knows about yet. The camo on the can is literal. What it stands for isn't. Bucked Up® built Hunt: Orange Cream for the people loading up before sunrise and the ones powering through the back half of a long day, then put it in all six formulas so it shows up wherever the chase does.

One Flavor. Five Formulas. One RTD.

Flavor is what Bucked Up® is known for. Hunt: Orange Cream is available in Bucked Up®, Mother Bucker®, Woke AF®, LFG®, and BAMF®. Every formula brings its own performance profile. Whether you want a smooth session or something that hits with maximum energy, there's a version built for you. Freshly dosed, fully loaded, limited edition.

Orange Cream also drops as a 16 fl oz Bucked Up® Energy ready-to-drink can with zero sugar. No scooping, no mixing, no waiting. Same creamy citrus, same Bucked Up® standard, now built for life outside the gym bag.

"Bucked Up® was built for people who put in the work, whether that's in the gym, at the office, or out on the trail," said Erin Bettner, Chief Marketing Officer of Bucked Up®. "This limited-edition collection, five pre-workout formulas and an energy drink, is our way of celebrating that mindset. It's for anyone who shows up, puts their head down, and gets after it, no matter where the work happens."

Limited Edition. When It's Gone, It's Gone

Seasons close. So does this one. Hunt: Orange Cream is a limited drop, not a permanent addition to the lineup. Once it sells through, the window shuts. Available while supplies last at buckedup.com, convenience stores, gas stations, and select fitness retailers. Fuel Your Hunt. Explore the full Bucked Up® lineup at buckedup.com.

About Bucked Up®

Founded in 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bucked Up® is one of the nation's fastest-growing supplements, beverages and lifestyle brands. Backed by science and a bold motivational mission, the lineup spans pre-workout, energy drinks, protein, creatine, and more. Available at buckedup.com and 100,000+ retail locations, including GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and Walmart, united by one belief: everyone deserves to Feel Like a Million Bucks™.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Bucked Up