Bucked Up® Turns 10 With Its Biggest Summer Sale to Celebrate

50% off sitewide. Four days only. A decade in the making.

OREM, Utah, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up®, one of the fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands in the U.S., today announced its 10-Year Anniversary Summer Sale, running June 12–15, 2026, with 50% off sitewide at buckedup.com. The sale celebrates a decade of leading the supplement and performance category, with a four-day exclusive sale.

From Deer Antler Spray to #1 Pre-Workout in America

Babe ™ Boost Variety Pack, Bucked Up® Refresher™ Energy Drink, Bucked Up® Energy, Bucked Up® Protein soda, Buck Feed™ Original Protein, Bucked Up® Creatine HCl, Bucked Up® Creatine Monohydrate, Babe ™ Pre-Workout, Bucked Up® Pre-Workout, Bucked Up® Creatine Gummy Bucks Bucked Up® Protein Popcorn™, Mother Bucker® Pre-Workout, Woke AF® Pre-Workout, PWR Buck™, Bucked Up® Energy

Ten years ago, Ryan and Jeff Gardner launched Bucked Up® with a great logo, science-backed ingredients, game-changing flavor, and a non-proprietary blend that the supplement industry had never seen. What started as a single pre-workout has grown into the #1 pre-workout brand in the United States, available in more than 100,000 retail locations worldwide, including GNC and Vitamin Shoppe where it holds the top spot on the shelf. A decade of setting the standard, and the most innovative chapter of Bucked Up® is still ahead.

Ten Years. Four Days. 50% Off.

The 10-Year Anniversary Summer Sale runs June 12–15 at buckedup.com. 50% off sitewide for 4 days only, including the full Bucked Up® lineup and Babe™ by Bucked Up®. When it's over, it's over.

"Ten years ago, we set out to make the most effective, transparent pre-workout on the market," said Ryan Gardner, CEO and Co-Founder of Bucked Up®. "This sale is our way of saying thank you to every everyday achiever who has gotten Bucked Up with us along the way."

What Else Is New

Bucked Up® has been busy. The brand has launched several new products this summer. PWR Buck, a lip pouch delivering 50mg of caffeine and Cognizin® for energy and focus, is available now in Spearmint, Blue Razz, Rocket Pop, and Watermelon. Protein Popcorn, which launched May 28 as part of the Carnival Drop, brings 12g of protein per bag across four flavors including Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeño Cheddar, White Cheddar, and Kettle Corn and is built to stay in the lineup. Cotton Candy Energy, a limited-edition RTD, launched alongside Protein Popcorn as part of the Carnival Drop. Summer Lemonade, a limited-time flavor collection available across Bucked Up®, Woke AF®, BAMF®, LFG®, and Mother Bucker® pre-workouts as well as the Energy RTD, is available now in Dragon Fruit Lemonade, Peach Lemonade, and Blackberry Lemonade. Available while supplies last at buckedup.com.

About Bucked Up®

Founded in 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bucked Up® is one of the nation's fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands. Backed by science and a bold motivational mission, the lineup spans pre-workouts, energy drinks, protein, creatine, and more. Available at BuckedUp.com and 75,000+ retail locations, including GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and Walmart, united by one belief: everyone deserves to Feel Like a Million Bucks™.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Bucked Up