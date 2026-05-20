Bucked Up® Launches Summer Lemonades: Three Limited Edition Pre-Workout Flavors Built for the Season

Three bold lemonade flavors. Five formulas. One RTD. Limited time.

OREM, Utah, May. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up®, one of the fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands in the U.S., is dropping its first limited edition seasonal pre-workout lineup: Summer Lemonades. Three flavors, Blackberry Lemonade, Dragon Fruit Lemonade, and Peach Lemonade, are available across five of Bucked Up's hardest-hitting formulas, with Dragon Fruit Lemonade also launching as a ready-to-drink energy drink starting May 20, 2026 at buckedup.com and select retailers.

The Problem With Pre-Workout in the Summer

Mother Bucker® Blackberry Lemonade, Bucked Up® Peach Lemonade, Woke AF® Dragon Fruit Lemonade, and Bucked Up® Energy Dragon Fruit Lemonade. Available for a limited time starting May 20, 2026. Bucked Up® Summer Lemonades full lineup, available across five formulas including Bucked Up®, LFG®, Woke AF®, BAMF®, Mother Bucker® and Bucked Up® Energy. Limited edition seasonal drop starting May 20, 2026.

Pre-workout consumers don't stop training in the summer. They train harder, sweat more, and reach for their lineup more often, and what they're reaching for should feel like the season they're in. Bucked Up® built Summer Lemonades to answer that need directly, bringing bold lemonade flavors and limited edition urgency to five of its hardest-hitting formulas in a seasonal drop built to acquire new customers, reward existing ones, and disappear before fall.

Three Bold Flavors. Five Pre-workout Formulas. One RTD.

Blackberry Lemonade, Dragon Fruit Lemonade, and Peach Lemonade are available in BAMF®, LFG®, Bucked Up®, Mother Bucker®, and Woke AF®. Each formula brings its own performance profile. All three flavors are freshly dosed and built to taste like the season. Whether you want a smooth session or something that hits like a freight train, there's a version built for you. 30 servings per container. 11.6 oz (330g). Limited edition.

Dragon Fruit Lemonade also drops as a ready-to-drink energy drink. No scooping, no mixing, no waiting. Crack it open and go. Same bold flavor, same Bucked Up® standard, now built for life outside the gym bag.

"We don't drop limited edition to chase a trend. We drop it when we've built something worth chasing," said Ryan Gardner, CEO and Co-Founder of Bucked Up®. "Blackberry, Dragon Fruit, Peach across five formulas and a Dragon Fruit RTD. Bold flavor, fully dosed, gone when summer's over. Don't wait on it."

Limited Edition. When It's Gone, It's Gone.

Summer Lemonades are a seasonal drop, not permanent additions to the lineup. Available while supplies last at buckedup.com, Amazon, specialty supplement retail, and convenience.

Explore the full lineup at buckedup.com.

About Bucked Up®

Founded in 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bucked Up® is one of the nation's fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands. Backed by science and a bold motivational mission, the lineup spans pre-workouts, energy drinks, protein, creatine, and more. Available at BuckedUp.com and 75,000+ retail locations, including GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and Walmart, united by one belief: everyone deserves to Feel Like a Million Bucks™.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Bucked Up