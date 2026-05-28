Bucked Up® Brings the Carnival to the Snack Aisle With Two New Launches

Protein Popcorn is here to stay. Cotton Candy Energy drops as a limited edition.

OREM, Utah, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up®, one of the fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands in the U.S., today announced the Carnival Drop, a dual launch bringing two fairground favorites to shelves on May 28. Protein Popcorn, a bold new category expansion for the brand, and Cotton Candy Energy, a limited-edition addition to the Bucked Up® Energy RTD lineup, are both available now at convenience stores, gas stations, and buckedup.com.

Step Right Up.

Bucked Up® Protein Popcorn includes four bold flavors: Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeño Cheddar, White Cheddar, and Kettle Corn. Cotton Candy Energy is a limited-edition Bucked Up® Energy RTD

Protein Popcorn is built for people who track their macros and still want to enjoy what they eat. Each 2 oz bag delivers 12g of protein from milk protein isolate across four bold flavors: Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeño Cheddar, White Cheddar, and Kettle Corn. At 150 calories per serving and 300 calories per bag, with no added sugars in three of the four flavors, this is what snacking with purpose looks like. Available now at $5.99 per bag at convenience stores, gas stations, and buckedup.com.

Cotton Candy Energy is a different kind of launch entirely. A limited-edition Bucked Up® Energy RTD built around light, spun-sugar sweetness with zero sugar, zero artificial colors, and the full performance formula behind every Bucked Up® Energy on the shelf. Each 16 fl oz can delivers 300mg of natural caffeine and a performance stack that includes TeaCrine, Dynamine, AlphaSize, Beta-Alanine, and Huperzine A. This is a single production run with no restock planned.

"The Carnival Drop is exactly what it sounds like," said Ryan Gardner, CEO and Co-Founder of Bucked Up®. "Protein Popcorn is real popcorn with 12g of protein and four bold flavors built for people who refuse to treat snack time like a setback. Cotton Candy Energy is freshly spun, zero sugar, and gone when the run sells through."

The Carnival Drop. Two Products. One Date.

The midway does not stay open forever. Cotton Candy Energy is a limited run with no second batch and no restock. When it sells through the window closes. Protein Popcorn is available now and built to last. Find both at buckedup.com, convenience stores, and gas stations nationwide.

About Bucked Up®

Founded in 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bucked Up® is one of the nation's fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands. Backed by science and a bold motivational mission, the lineup spans pre-workouts, energy drinks, protein, creatine, and more. Available at BuckedUp.com and 75,000+ retail locations, including GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and Walmart, united by one belief: everyone deserves to Feel Like a Million Bucks™.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Bucked Up