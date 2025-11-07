Bucked Up® Powers the Ultimate Black Friday Sale -- 50% Off + Fitness Influencer Hellcat Giveaway

Where performance meets pure Black Friday adrenaline.

OREM, Utah, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up®, the high-performance supplement brand defined by unapologetic energy and relentless ambition, announces its biggest Black Friday event ever — 50% off sitewide, early access rewards, and a powerhouse sweepstakes with fitness phenom Alex Eubank.

From November 12–16, and again November 28–December 1 for Cyber Monday, shoppers can seize 50% off everything at BuckedUp.com. Orders over $200 earn a free full-size pre-workout (Blood Raz or Tropical LFG®) plus free shipping on $75+ orders. Each order also includes complimentary Babe Greens stick packs, while supplies last.

Early access members (November 12–16) are automatically entered to win an exclusive Bucked Up Bowl VIP Package, featuring a $1,000 cash stipend, two VIP tickets to the Bucked Up Bowl at SoFi Stadium, and a signed football by Rob Gronkowski.

To raise the stakes, Bucked Up has teamed up with Alex Eubank for the Hellcat Giveaway, spotlighting Alex's custom 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Every $10 spent from November 12–December 1 earns one entry, with the live winner reveal December 13 at the Bucked Up Bowl in Los Angeles. No purchase necessary; full rules available on the giveaway landing page.

"This isn't just a sale, it's pure adrenaline," said Ryan Gardner, CEO of Bucked Up. "Our 50% off event, the Alex Eubank collaboration, and our commitment to veterans define what going all-in truly means."

Bucked Up proudly partners with Thank You For Your Service, a nonprofit supporting veteran mental health, family reintegration, and post-service wellness. A portion of proceeds from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will help further its mission to serve those who've served.

Gear up, save big, and feel unstoppable at www.BuckedUp.com.

While supplies last. No rain checks. Code valid 11/12–11/16 & 11/28–12/1. Online only; not stackable. Spend $200+ after discounts (pre-tax) for a free 25-serv. Blood Raz Bucked Up® or 20-serv. Tropical LFG®. Free ship $75+. Expect 7–10 business days for delivery.

About Bucked Up®

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Orem, Utah, Bucked Up® is one of America's fastest-growing supplement and lifestyle brands. Built on a mission to deliver premium, science-backed performance nutrition, Bucked Up® fuels strength, recovery, and wellness while promoting a culture of grit and excellence. Products are available online at www.BuckedUp.com and in 10,000+ retail locations nationwide.

