Bucked Up to Use Mushroom Wellness Supplement From Avodah Wellness in New Product

News provided by

Avodah Wellness

28 Jun, 2023, 19:38 ET

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A formulation company specializing in mushroom-based supplements, Avodah Wellness, is working to bridge the gap between Western research tools and Old World generational knowledge. Avodah Wellness believes all health and wellness solutions can be found in nature.



Avodah Wellness offers a range of health and wellness supplements, including Meyime, a mushroom-based supplement blend designed to support and help create a healthy gut. Made with Tremella, Chaga, Turkey tail, Lion's mane, Reishi, Poria, and Shiitake, Meyime is a powerful gut health supplement that can aid digestion, support cognitive function and nerve health, and promote overall well-being.

Bucked Up is using Meyime in its newest product. Founded to provide their customers with high-quality supplements and fitness products that help them achieve their health and fitness goals, Bucked Up serves a broad audience looking for energy, endurance, and quality in their supplements.

Together, Avodah Wellness and Bucked Up are providing high-quality, natural supplements to aid overall health and well-being.

SOURCE Avodah Wellness

