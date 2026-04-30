Bucked Up® Upgrades the Babe™ Line with a Fresh New Look Built for Her

Same Babe. Better Look.

OREM, Utah, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up®, one of the fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands in the U.S., today announced a full rebrand of its Babe™ line. Same trusted formulas, same results, now with a look built for the girl she is becoming. Effective today, the updated packaging rolls out across the full Babe™ lineup at babebybuckedup.com.

Same Formulas. New Look. All Babe.

Babe™ lineup

The Babe™ line was built for everyday women who want to look good, feel good, and keep their edge. The rebrand does not change what is inside the products. Every formula, every ingredient, and every result stays exactly the same. What changes is the look.

The rebrand spans the full Babe™ lineup including Babe Pre Workout™, Babe Boost™, Babe Balance®, Babe Bikini™, Babe Love™, Babe Collagen™, and Babe Greens™, covering everything from pre-workout and daily energy to collagen, greens, and wellness support.

"Babe by Bucked Up™ is made by women, for women, and this rebrand makes that statement louder than ever. The updated look better positions the brand within today's wellness and lifestyle space while staying true to the women-led team that built it from the ground up," said Erin Bettner, Chief Marketing Officer of Bucked Up®.

A Better Look, Built for You.

The rebranded Babe™ lineup is available now at babebybuckedup.com and select retailers. New look, same goals.

Explore the full Babe™ lineup at babebybuckedup.com.

About Bucked Up®

Founded in 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bucked Up® is one of the nation's fastest-growing supplement, beverage, and lifestyle brands. Backed by science and a bold motivational mission, the lineup spans pre-workouts, energy drinks, protein, creatine, and more. Available at BuckedUp.com and 75,000+ retail locations, including GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and Walmart, united by one belief: everyone deserves to Feel Like a Million Bucks™.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Bucked Up