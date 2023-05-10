Buckelew Programs Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month with Bike4Buckelew: Access to Mental Healthcare 4 All on Saturday, May 13 in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting the powerful connection between mental health, exercise and the great outdoors, Buckelew Programs , the largest non-profit provider of behavioral health and addiction services in the North Bay, will host its second annual Bike(or Hike)4Buckelew: Access to Mental Healthcare 4 All , on Saturday, May 13 at 8 am in China Camp State Park's beautiful Miwok Meadows.

B4B is held during May to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month, a national effort to encourage people to support their mental health and others, educate the public, and destigmatize mental illness, which affects one in five adults – 57.8 million people – a year.

The event features guided mountain bike and hike routes for all levels, bringing families and friends together for a day of food, fun and music while raising funds for Buckelew's mental health and substance use services for those in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties who may otherwise not have access; Buckelew's accredited 24/7 Suicide Prevention call center, is one of 12 in California that are part of the 988 national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline network, responding to all regionally located calls.

"The goal of Bike4Buckelew is to get people outside, enjoying activities like hiking and biking that are not only good for your physical health, but your mental health too," said Chris Kughn, Buckelew's CEO. "For me, and so many others, hopping on my bike and going for a ride just makes me feel better."

"The event is also symbolic," says Kughn. "For many of our clients who face mental health or substance use challenges – the experience of trekking up a mountain is analogous to their own path. There are challenges and often setbacks, but there can also be joy in the journey and beauty in empowerment."

For JD Schramm, a suicide attempt survivor, participating in Bike4Buckelew is about getting rid of the stigma. "When I lost a beloved teacher in 2006 and a good friend in 2010 to suicide," he said, "I knew I needed to step out of my silence and past the taboo to talk about a powerful idea – people who make the difficult decision to come back to life need more resources. And Buckelew's core services – Counseling, Recovery, Service Navigation, Supported Housing and Suicide Prevention – provide those resources to adults and children right here in our community."

Bike(or Hike)4 Buckelew takes place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 8 am to 2 pm at Miwok Meadows in China Camp State Park. Guided rides and hikes range from 15+ miles for experienced mountain bikers and challenging trails for intermediates to introductory, flatter routes for beginners and families – all with great views! Individual tickets are $150, including a delicious Spanish-inspired lunch, live music and games. Enter the Bike4Buckelew Sweepstakes to win many fabulous prizes, including a brand new Gazelle Medeo T10 E-bike (a $3,299 value)!

To register for Bike4Buckelew or more information, visit Buckelew Programs .

About Buckelew Programs

Founded in 1970, is the largest and most comprehensive nonprofit provider of behavioral health programs in the North Bay.

Buckelew by the Numbers

Buckelew's accredited Suicide Prevention Hotline, one of 12 California call centers on the national 988 network, answers over 12,000 calls annually throughout the North Bay.

Buckelew provided 2,300 counseling sessions to individuals, couples and families in 2021-22.

94% of Supported Housing clients avoided hospitalization for a psychiatric crisis and remained in stable housing due to Buckelew's services.

Buckelew delivers direct services to over 3,000 individuals – who would otherwise not have access – every year.

Each year, Buckelew's Athena House substance-use treatment program and Hope Village's sober living environment serve 140+ women and their children.

The Helen Vine Recovery Center has helped over 22,000 individuals overcome addiction, heal trauma and develop the tools they need to transform their lives.

SOURCE Buckelew Programs