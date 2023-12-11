Buckets Over Bullying Partners with NBA G League Ignite to Bring Cyberbullying Awareness to Las Vegas Community

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckets Over Bullying, a non-profit initiative whose mission is to stop cyberbullying of children and teens through education, lawmaking and legal support, today unveiled a new partnership with the NBA G League Ignite dedicated to raising cyberbullying awareness within the Las Vegas community.

The community-based partnership is harnessing the influential professional basketball platform to raise awareness and action with youth, parents and communities to combat the growing national cyberbullying issue and kicks off on December 12 at the Ignite vs. Portland's Rip City Remix home game inside the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV.

"We are thrilled to partner with the incredible G League Ignite on this initiative to better safeguard the healthy development of Las Vegas youth," said Rose Bronstein, co-founder of Buckets Over Bullying. "Our 15-year-old son Nate, who died tragically after being cyberbullied by classmates and teammates from the Latin School of Chicago, loved basketball, and would be so proud to see how his legacy is positively impacting and helping so many other kids like him."

Prior to the start of the December 12 7 p.m. PT game, Buckets Over Bullying, in collaboration with its non-profit partner, the Organization for Social Media Safety, will host a pre-game education program for youth and their parents at the arena from 4:30-5:30 p.m. PT. The session, specially tailored for 100 middle schoolers and their parents, is designed to highlight the many social media pitfalls and the grave repercussions of cyberbullying. The first 100 middle school aged children and their parents to enroll in the digital literacy and online safety education program will receive complimentary tickets to that evening's Ignite game.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for families to come together and learn more about the devices they use every day," said Marc Berkman, CEO of the Organization for Social Media Safety "Our goal is to open the lines of communication between teenagers and their parents. The effects of social media can have harmful – and sometimes deadly – consequences if youth and their parents aren't collectively aware and working together to make sure digital world navigation is done as responsibility and safely as possible. We encourage families to come and learn together and then enjoy a basketball game afterward."

During the December 12 Ignite and Rip City Remix game halftime show, Buckets Over Bullying will sponsor a relay race for two lucky youth participants and unveil an exclusive PSA video featuring hometown Ignite players Tyler Smith, Isaiah Todd and Eric Mika. Buckets Over Bullying will also host a booth in the arena's concourse where game attendees can learn more about the non-profit's mission and grab a Buckets Over Bullying t-shirt emblazoned with the important message to "NEVER Use Your Device as a Weapon."

"We are excited and proud to partner with Buckets Over Bullying, a strong community organization with an even stronger message," said Alex Foster, Commercial Director of the NBA G League Ignite. "Partnering with Buckets Over Bullying creates an opportunity for Ignite fans to learn more about the impact Buckets Over Bullying is making in our community and nationwide."

On January 20, Buckets Over Bullying will sponsor "Kids Game Day," which will include fun activities and events geared toward children and their families.

ABOUT BUCKETS OVER BULLYING:

Buckets Over Bullying is a non-profit initiative of The Bronstein Family Foundation whose mission is to eliminate cyberbullying of children and teens. The sports-centric initiative is a call to action following the untimely death of Nate Bronstein, a 15-year-old Chicago student tragically lost to suicide on January 13, 2022 after being relentlessly cyberbullied and directed to kill himself by Latin School of Chicago classmates and teammates through text messages and Snapchat. Through education, lawmaking and legal action, Buckets Over Bullying seeks to prevent what happened to 15-year-old Nate and countless others, encourage upstanding digital citizenship, and advocate for the accountability of cyberbullies and those who enable them. Visit www.bucketsoverbullying.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About NBA G League Ignite

NBA G League Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. Based at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev., the roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft and players in the early stages of their professional basketball careers as well as NBA and NBA G League veterans who serve as mentors to the team's young talent. In addition to accelerated on-court development and competing for an NBA G League Championship, the team focuses on life skills training that includes financial literacy education, community service involvement and scholarship opportunities. Watch Ignite's latest group of top national and international prospects preparing for the NBA Draft, including second-year players London Johnson and Babacar Sane, top prospect Matas Buzelis, NBA Academy graduate Thierry Darlan and Texas high school standout Dink Pate.

ABOUT THE DOLLAR LOAN CENTER

The Dollar Loan Center is an all-new multi-purpose venue in Henderson, NV, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, featuring a 5,567 fixed seating capacity for hockey and indoor football. A product of a public-private partnership between the City of Henderson and a group of investors led by Bill Foley, The Dollar Loan Center opened in March 2022 and is operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. The Dollar Loan Center is the home of the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights, the Indoor Football League's Vegas Knight Hawks, the Big West Basketball Championships, the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, the Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill and The Saddlery team store. For the latest news and information on The Dollar Loan Center visit thedollarloancenter.com and follow the arena on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

