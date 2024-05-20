Buckeye Basements, Inc. Secures Unprecedented Victory with Four NARI CotY Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye Basements, Inc., a locally owned and family-operated business, proudly announces its exceptional achievement at the recent National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) CotY Awards. The company has achieved an extraordinary feat by clinching all four projects it submitted, earning prestigious awards in multiple categories:

CotY Residential Kitchen Under $50,000

CotY Residential Interior Feature under $50,000

CotY Basement Under $100,000

CotY Basement $100,000 to $250,000

With over 25 years of dedicated service to the Central Ohio area, Buckeye Basements has become synonymous with excellence in basement finishing and remodeling. As a locally owned and family-operated business, we take immense pride in our work, viewing each project as an opportunity to showcase our commitment to true custom craftsmanship.

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive these four prestigious NARI CotY Awards," said Leah Smith. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, who consistently strive to exceed our clients' expectations and deliver exceptional results."

Buckeye Basements' success in securing all four awards underscores its unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and superior customer service. Despite stiff competition from over 600 entries representing a cumulative value exceeding $230 million, Buckeye Basements' impeccable craftsmanship, innovative designs, and meticulous attention to detail set it apart, earning accolades from industry leaders and peers alike.

Tracy Wright, CAE, CNAP, Co-CEO of NARI, remarked, "NARI CotY winners represent the best of the best in the remodeling industry." Buckeye Basements' remarkable achievement solidifies its position as a trusted leader in the industry, with a reputation for delivering exceptional results that exceed client expectations.

The Evening of Excellence served as a platform for NARI to honor all Regional Winners and announce the National Winners, including Buckeye Basements. This event celebrated the industry's finest, showcasing the remarkable talents and accomplishments of companies like Buckeye Basements, Inc.

About Buckeye Basements

Buckeye Basements, Inc., a locally owned and family-operated business with over 25 years of service to Central Ohio, specializes in basement finishing and remodeling, epitomizing true custom craftsmanship. Our team of skilled craftsmen approaches each project with dedication, transforming spaces into havens tailored to our client's unique needs. Our commitment to quality has garnered increasing recognition and praise from clients and peers, solidifying our position as a trusted leader in the industry. Discover more at buckeyebasements.com .

