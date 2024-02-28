Buckeye Basements Named NARI Regional CotY™ Winner

News provided by

Buckeye Basements

28 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) named Buckeye Basements, Inc in Columbus the 2024 Regional Contractor of the Year winner in the following categories:

  • CotY Residential Kitchen Under $50,000
  • CotY Residential Interior Feature Under $50,000
  • CotY Basement Under $100,000
  • CotY Basement $100,000 to $250,000
Continue Reading
Buckeye Basements
Buckeye Basements
Buckeye Basements
Buckeye Basements

"We feel incredibly honored to be CotY award winners in addition to being recognized as Best of Houzz 2024 for Design & Service recipients," says co-owner and founder Jon Smith. "We've worked hard to get where we are over the past two decades, and we'll continue to do the same."

Each year, NARI presents CotY Awards to members who demonstrate outstanding work through their remodeling projects. The CotY Awards are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers. NARI received over 600 entries from across the United States representing over $230 million in remodeling projects.

"NARI CotY winners represent the best of the best in the remodeling industry," says NARI Co-CEO Tracy Write, CAE, CNAP. "This year's competition received the highest number of entries in over a decade, and the judges consistently commented on the rewards of reviewing this level of superior craftsmanship and design. CotY judging is our favorite time of year, as it's our opportunity to view the fine work our members do every day."

NARI will honor all Regional Winners and announce National Winners at the Evening of Excellence live on April 5, 2024. Visit nari.org for more information.

About NARI

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry, or NARI, provides residential remodelers with tools that enable them to perform at a higher level. NARI members' annual sales are nearly three times the industry average because of the knowledge, network, and support they receive. Additionally, NARI connects homeowners with its professional members so consumers have a positive remodeling experience with qualified remodelers.

About Buckeye Basements

Buckeye Basements is a family-operated business that has been serving the Central Ohio area for over 25 years. Specializing in basement finishing and remodeling, their work is a testament to true custom craftsmanship, garnering them recognition and praise from clients and peers, solidifying their position as leaders in the industry.

Contact Information

Name: Leah Smith

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (833) 885-6397

SOURCE Buckeye Basements

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.