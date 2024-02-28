Buckeye Basements Named NARI Regional CotY™ Winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) named Buckeye Basements, Inc in Columbus the 2024 Regional Contractor of the Year winner in the following categories:

CotY Residential Kitchen Under $50,000

CotY Residential Interior Feature Under $50,000

CotY Basement Under $100,000

CotY Basement $100,000 to $250,000

"We feel incredibly honored to be CotY award winners in addition to being recognized as Best of Houzz 2024 for Design & Service recipients," says co-owner and founder Jon Smith. "We've worked hard to get where we are over the past two decades, and we'll continue to do the same."

Each year, NARI presents CotY Awards to members who demonstrate outstanding work through their remodeling projects. The CotY Awards are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers. NARI received over 600 entries from across the United States representing over $230 million in remodeling projects.

"NARI CotY winners represent the best of the best in the remodeling industry," says NARI Co-CEO Tracy Write, CAE, CNAP. "This year's competition received the highest number of entries in over a decade, and the judges consistently commented on the rewards of reviewing this level of superior craftsmanship and design. CotY judging is our favorite time of year, as it's our opportunity to view the fine work our members do every day."

NARI will honor all Regional Winners and announce National Winners at the Evening of Excellence live on April 5, 2024. Visit nari.org for more information.

About NARI

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry, or NARI, provides residential remodelers with tools that enable them to perform at a higher level. NARI members' annual sales are nearly three times the industry average because of the knowledge, network, and support they receive. Additionally, NARI connects homeowners with its professional members so consumers have a positive remodeling experience with qualified remodelers.

About Buckeye Basements

Buckeye Basements is a family-operated business that has been serving the Central Ohio area for over 25 years. Specializing in basement finishing and remodeling, their work is a testament to true custom craftsmanship, garnering them recognition and praise from clients and peers, solidifying their position as leaders in the industry.

