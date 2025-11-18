Buckeye Health Plan and Centene Foundation Make $200,000 Investment to Help Tackle Food Insecurity in Ohio

Investment strengthens community food resources for families struggling to access healthy meals

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye Health Plan and Centene Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced a strategic and timely investment aimed at addressing food insecurity across Ohio. This initiative comes as millions of Americans face increasing challenges in accessing nutritious meals due to recent disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), food insecurity currently affects approximately 47.4 million people nationwide, including 13.8 million children. About 1.4 million Ohioans receive SNAP benefits, which is about 12% of the state's population. This includes 723,870 households.

The combined $200,000 investment to the Ohio Association of Food Banks will help support access to healthy, nutritious food in communities across Ohio. This support is a continuation of Buckeye's commitment to helping those most in need and advancing long-term solutions to hunger and nutrition challenges.

This investment is part of a $1.5 million commitment from the Centene Foundation to organizations across the country, particularly food banks and other community-based groups that are typically preparing for winter but may already be experiencing critical shortages.

"Families across the country are facing unprecedented challenges as essential nutrition programs experience strain and demand for food assistance continues to rise. Local organizations have been working tirelessly to meet these needs, and this emergency funding will strengthen their efforts — helping ensure that children and families most at risk have access to healthy meals during this critical time," said Centene's Chief Health Officer Alice Chen. "Access to nutritious food is foundational to good health, and sustained investment in these programs is essential to improving long-term outcomes for vulnerable communities."

Centene has long championed the fight against food insecurity. With more than 95% of its Medicaid plans offering food or nutrition intervention programs, which help address the social factors driving 80% of health outcomes, access to nutritious food remains a vital health priority.

In 2024, Centene invested $77.1 million toward food security. Specifically, Centene's efforts have spanned multiple states, leveraging innovative, community-based partnerships to combat food insecurity and chronic disease – from Fresh Food Pharmacies in Michigan to farmers market produce vouchers in Illinois, grocery support for diabetic members in Nebraska and maternal care food programs in Arkansas – reinforcing Centene's long-standing commitment to food as a critical driver of health.

These investments reflect Centene's broader mission to transform community health through locally driven solutions, addressing drivers like access to nutritious food and promoting long-term sustainability by integrating food access with healthcare services.

About Buckeye Health Plan

Buckeye Health Plan offers managed healthcare for Ohioans on Medicaid, Medicare, integrated Medicaid-Medicare (called MyCare Ohio) and the Health Insurance Exchange. Since 2004, Buckeye has been dedicated to improving the health of Ohioans, many with low incomes, by providing coordinated healthcare and other essential support that individuals and families need to grow and thrive. Buckeye Health Plan is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit www.buckeyehealthplan.com.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website .

