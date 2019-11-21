Buckeye Health Plan expands pharmacy partnership to increase access to members

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye Health Plan has contracted with Walgreens to add 254 pharmacies to its statewide network effective November 21, 2019. The expansion is part of Buckeye's ongoing commitment to continually improve local access to quality healthcare and services for Medicaid members.

Buckeye is Ohio's second largest Medicaid managed care plan with more than 330,000 Medicaid members statewide. The contract with Walgreens, Ohio's second largest pharmaceutical retailer, expands Buckeye's network by 10%. Buckeye is rated number one in quality by the Ohio Department of Medicaid's 2018 Managed Care Plans Report Card.

"Walgreens is a highly respected pharmacy retailer that brings our members more options and greater convenience to fill their prescriptions," said Buckeye President and CEO Steve Province. "We welcome and are honored to serve Ohio Medicaid members. Partnering with Walgreens is another way for us to provide more options and greater convenience for our members."

"We look forward to the opportunity to welcome Buckeye Health Plan members to any of Walgreens pharmacies in Ohio," said Rick Gates, senior vice president of pharmacy and healthcare, Walgreens. "This decision supports increased patient choice and accessibility to the health services and medications they need, and reinforces Walgreens continued commitment to serving patients in Ohio, particularly the Medicaid population."

During open enrollment in November, eligible Medicaid members can choose their managed care plan including Buckeye Health Plan by contacting the Ohio Department of Medicaid at 1-800-324-8680.

About Buckeye Health Plan ( www.buckeyehealthplan.com )

Buckeye Health Plan offers managed healthcare for Ohioans on Medicaid, Medicare, integrated Medicaid-Medicare (called MyCare Ohio) and the Health Insurance Exchange. Since 2004, Buckeye has been dedicated to improving the health of Ohioans, many with low incomes, by providing coordinated healthcare and other essential supports that individuals and families need to grow and thrive. Follow Buckeye on Twitter @Buckeye_Health and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/BuckeyeHealthPlan . Buckeye is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering core Medicaid, Medicare and specialty services.

About Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com )

Walgreens, one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine's 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

*© 2019, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.

