Buckhead Wealth Management Releases Outlook on Possible Global and U.S. Economic Trends for 2026

Buckhead Wealth Management today released its 2026 Economic Outlook, highlighting several possible global and domestic trends that may shape financial markets in the coming year. The firm emphasizes that all insights are scenario-based and not predictive, reflecting the inherent uncertainty in economic and market conditions.

Global and U.S. Economic Overview for 2026

According to the firm's review, global economic activity in 2026 may hinge on continued normalization of interest rates, evolving geopolitical conditions, and the pace of technological adoption worldwide. Early indicators suggest that several regions— particularly parts of Asia and Latin America—could see increased capital flows if inflation stabilizes and trade policies remain constructive.

In the United States, consumer spending, labor-market resilience, and corporate investment trends will likely play central roles. While economic momentum remains uneven across industries, Buckhead Wealth Management notes that opportunities and risks are distributed differently than in previous cycles.

"From what we're observing, 2026 could become a transitional year in which both risks and opportunities emerge simultaneously," said Taylor Winn, Managing Partner at Buckhead Wealth Management. "We want our clients to understand the potential scenarios—not predictions, but possibilities—so they can stay informed and make decisions aligned with their long-term financial plans."

Sector Outlook & Market Areas Analysts May Watch in 2026

(No performance is guaranteed; indices and exchange-traded funds are referenced solely for illustrative purposes.)

1. Data Infrastructure / Cell Tower REITs ($SRVR) (A Potential Pivot / Turn-Around Sector)

Data infrastructure and cell tower real estate investment trusts may represent a potential turn-around sector in 2026. After experiencing valuation pressure during periods of elevated interest rates, this segment could benefit if lower or stabilizing rates improve financing conditions and enhance the relative appeal of long-duration, cash-flow-oriented assets.

Structural demand for data storage, cloud computing, artificial intelligence workloads, and mobile data consumption continues to expand. If interest-rate conditions remain supportive, investor sentiment toward infrastructure-oriented real estate may improve following a challenging period.

Market participants often reference diversified vehicles such as data and infrastructure– focused REIT indices and ETFs as broad measures of this segment.

2. Continued Growth in Clean Energy & Renewables ($ICLN)

The clean-energy sector may continue its recovery and longer-term growth trajectory in 2026, supported by increasing electricity demand, improving project economics, and ongoing investment in renewable infrastructure. Lower interest rates may further support the sector by reducing financing pressures that have weighed on capital-intensive projects.

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ($ICLN) is frequently cited as a broad proxy for global renewable energy, energy storage, and related technologies. While long-term structural trends remain constructive, performance remains sensitive to regulatory frameworks, interest rates, and supply-chain dynamics.

3. Regional Banks ($KRE)

Regional banks may warrant closer attention if the current positive convexity of the yield curve persists. Since October, the spread between long-term and short-term interest rates has steepened, potentially improving net interest margin dynamics for banks.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ($KRE) is often used as a broad benchmark for this segment. A sustained positively sloped yield curve could support lending activity, earnings visibility, and balance-sheet stability, though outcomes will depend on credit conditions and broader economic trends.

Industries That May Face Challenges

Technology & AI ($XLK)

While technology and AI-driven sectors remain critical to innovation and productivity growth, valuation considerations may present challenges in 2026. Broad technology benchmarks such as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ($XLK) are currently trading at valuation multiples—price-to-sales and price-to-earnings, both current and forward—that exceed historical averages.

"Forward revenue growth expectations embedded in current valuations may moderate relative to recent years." Taylor Winn of Buckhead Wealth Management says. "If growth or adoption rates do not meet expectations, valuation compression could occur, particularly in an environment where investors place increased emphasis on earnings durability and pricing discipline."

Traditional Retail

Brick-and-mortar retail may continue to face pressure as consumer behavior evolves and e-commerce penetration deepens.

Energy-Extraction & Fossil Fuel Segments

Volatility in global energy prices and uncertainty surrounding climate-transition policies may contribute to uneven performance across traditional energy sub-sectors.

