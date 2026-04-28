Bucking the Trend: HKEYBIO Slashes NHP Autoimmune Model Prices Amidst Global Monkey Shortage

"In times of scarcity, we choose partnership. HKEYBIO: Your resilient partner in the journey of drug discovery."

BOSTON and SUZHOU, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to support the biopharmaceutical industry through a challenging period, HKEYBIO, a leading global CRO specializing in autoimmune disease models, today announced a groundbreaking initiative: "Monkey Prices Rise, NHP Model Prices Drop."

HKEYBIO announces 10%-30% price cuts on NHP autoimmune disease models amid global NHP shortage and 180% surge in procurement costs. (April 28, 2026)

While the global shortage of Non-Human Primates (NHP), particularly Cynomolgus macaques, has sent procurement costs soaring by over 180% since 2022 (from ~USD 12,000 to USD 28,000+ per animal, according to the 2025 Report of the China Laboratory Primate Association) and forced many CROs to hike their service fees, HKEYBIO is taking the opposite path. The company will not only fully absorb the rising costs of NHP acquisition, but also offer 10%-30% price reductions on its NHP autoimmune disease model services. This initiative is designed to support translational preclinical studies, while enhancing the Business Development (BD) negotiating leverage and the potential commercial value of the pipeline for innovative biopharmaceutical R&D firms.

A Symbiotic Vision: Supporting R&D When It Matters Most

The unprecedented 180%+ surge in the price of NHPs — from USD 12,000 in 2022 to over USD 28,000 in 2026 per the Frost & Sullivan industry data — has become a major bottleneck for drug developers worldwide. Recognizing the deeply symbiotic relationship between biotech innovators and preclinical CROs, HKEYBIO believes that the industry's long-term health depends on the continued generation of high-quality translational data.

"We view our clients as partners in a shared ecosystem," said Dr. Liu, CTO of HKEYBIO. "When biotech companies face budget constraints due to rising raw material costs, it is the responsibility of a true partner to bridge the gap. By lowering the barrier to NHP-based preclinical trials, we ensure that promising autoimmune therapies don't stall in the preclinical phase due to temporary market fluctuations."

A senior R&D director from a long-term biotech partner added: "Amidst the industry winter, this strategy allowed us to revive the previously shelved atopic dermatitis bispecific antibody project and accelerate its international BD progress."

Strategic Advantages: Lower Costs, Uncompromised Quality

HKEYBIO's "Contrarian Promotion" is designed to help innovative drug developers generate the critical efficacy and pharmacokinetic (PK/PD) data, as well as clinical predictive biomarker analysis, needed for clinical transitions without exceeding their budgets. Key features of the counter-cyclical pricing program include:

Counter-Cyclical Pricing : Direct price cuts on NHP autoimmune models , fully decoupling service fees from the volatile market price of Cynomolgus monkeys .

: Direct price cuts on , fully decoupling service fees from the volatile market price of . Data-Driven Empowerment : Clients will benefit from HKEYBIO 's 5-year, 2,000+ case extensive historical baseline data repository , ensuring that every translational efficacy study is grounded in robust, reproducible science.

: Clients will benefit from 's , ensuring that every translational efficacy study is grounded in robust, reproducible science. Accelerated Expertise Building: This initiative allows HKEYBIO to collaborate with a wider range of biotech and biopharma partners, further enriching its proprietary translational database and operational expertise in clinical translation-focused complex autoimmune disease phenotype characterization, encompassing Atopic Dermatitis (AD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Asthma, Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Positioning for the Future: Influence Through Action

HKEYBIO's decision to lower prices is a counter-cyclical strategic investment in both the company's long-term future and the industry's sustainable growth. By increasing the volume of NHP preclinical pharmacology studies during this period, HKEYBIO aims to accumulate more validating translational biomarkers experience and disease phenotypic endpoints across autoimmune indications, solidifying its position as a premier, vertically-integrated specialist in the autoimmune therapeutic space. This strategic positioning is anticipated to substantially broaden HKEYBIO's industry footprint, while offering critical support to emerging biopharmaceutical enterprises navigating the ongoing global biotech funding winter.

About HKEYBIO

HKEYBio (Suzhou Hekai Biotech) is a specialized Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to preclinical efficacy evaluation for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. With a core focus on Non-Human Primate (NHP) models and disease phenotype characterization, PK/PD modeling, and translational biomarker analysis, HKEYBIO provides biopharmaceutical companies with FDA/EMA-compliant high-fidelity translational data, sophisticated pharmacological analysis, and customized research solutions to accelerate the development of life-changing therapies.

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SOURCE HKeyBio