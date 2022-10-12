Buckingham Advisors to Host Virtual Event on Achieving Work-Life Balance

Keynote speaker, Dr. Travis Parry, will provide a proven process that helps people de-stress their lives and realize more joy

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham Advisors, an Ohio-based independent financial advisory firm that provides investment management, financial planning, tax, and business services, is on October 25, 2022, hosting a virtual event on how to manage stress and live life on purpose in an overworked world. The general public is invited to attend the 60-minute virtual event, which begins at 6 pm ET. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Travis Parry, a work-life balance expert. A published book author and nationally-known speaker, Dr. Parry coaches financial advisors and entrepreneurs. His "Make Time Method" helps busy, successful people save dozens of hours at work (or doing things they may not necessarily love) so they can re-invest into a higher quality personal life as they seek to achieve a prudent balance and realize their life and business goals.

Dr. Travis Parry is the author of the international bestselling book Achieving Balance and founder of the Make Time Institute, a platform he created to help financial professionals and business owners achieve work-life balance. He is also the founder and business consultant for the Family Financial Institute, and is host of the Balanced Advisor podcast. Dr. Parry holds a Ph.D. in Family and Human Development and Masters degree in Psychology.

According to Dr. Parry, business owners are prone to being workaholics five times more than the average American. Society and time management experts have perpetuated three time management myths that can keep individuals stuck in the workaholic trap. During the virtual event, Dr. Parry will debunk the "three myths of balance" and explain the keys to actually achieving balance.

"We invited Dr. Parry to be our keynote speaker because his methods have the potential to help those who embrace them live more intentional lives," said Jay A. Buckingham, CEO of Buckingham Advisors. "We look forward to Dr. Parry sharing what holds us back from truly achieving work-life balance and the role that assessing our values and priorities plays in living a meaningful life."

DETAILS ABOUT THE VIRTUAL EVENT

When: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Topic: Achieving Balance with Dr. Travis Parry

Speakers:

No-Cost Registration:

Journalists, Buckingham Advisor clients, families and friends are welcome and encouraged to attend. Click to register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3364653341609755152

ABOUT BUCKINGHAM ADVISORS

Ohio-based Buckingham Advisors is a unique team of professionals that work together to create professional and personal financial success for their clients. Buckingham's professionals are fiduciaries, putting their clients' needs ahead of their own. The company's core purpose is to improve the lives of clients by providing clarity, simplicity, and the professional expertise of Buckingham's financial planners, investment professionals, tax strategists and accounting team. Buckingham specializes in aligning the solutions clients need to help them achieve the best possible financial and life outcomes. The firm offers personal and business financial solutions, providing one team for all their clients' financial needs. A complimentary, initial consultation is available for prospective clients (no cost or obligation). For more information visit MyBuckingham.com.

CONTACT:

Grace Vogelzang or Corrine Smith

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

[email protected]

[email protected]

