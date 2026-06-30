Buckingham Expands Service Offerings with New Brand Protection Practice

AKRON, Ohio, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs is excited to announce the launch of our new Brand Protection practice, created to help clients protect, grow, and defend their brands in an increasingly complex digital environment.

As brands face increasing exposure to digital threats, reputational risks, and regulatory complexity, Buckingham's new practice delivers an integrated approach that brings together intellectual property, cybersecurity, privacy, litigation, and crisis communications. The result is a seamless, business-focused solution that enables clients to address all aspects of brand protection and growth through a single, coordinated team.

Serving a broad range of clients, from consumer brands and manufacturers to technology companies, professional services firms, and creators, the practice is designed to support organizations at every stage of the brand lifecycle, from development and expansion to crisis response and long-term brand stewardship.

"Today's business environment demands more than siloed legal services. It requires strategic counsel that can connect every piece of the puzzle," said Dustin Vrabel, Managing Partner of Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs. "Our Brand Protection Practice reflects our commitment to delivering the full spectrum of legal services businesses need to protect what they've built and position their brands for continued success."

The group builds on Buckingham's extensive experience handling complex intellectual property matters, helping business clients plan for cyber and privacy risks, responding to online attacks and defamation, and guiding clients through high-profile reputational challenges.

"When brand issues arise, speed, accuracy, and coordination are critical," said Andrew Stebbins, defamation attorney and partner in the Brand Protection Practice Group. "As a full-service firm, we use our resources to promptly identify the source of the issue, apply expertise from across our practice groups, and position our clients to move forward stronger."

About Buckingham

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio. For over a century, Buckingham has provided trusted legal counsel to businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the region.

Contact: Sara Pakrashi

Executive Director of Business

Development & Marketing

216.736.4228

[email protected]

SOURCE Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC