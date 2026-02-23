Edward Smith Joins Buckingham as Partner in the Business Practice Group

AKRON, Ohio., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is pleased to welcome Edward F. Smith as a Partner in the Business Practice Group. Ed brings more than 30 years of experience advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, corporate and transactional matters, and complex real estate projects.

Ed regularly counsels entrepreneurs and emerging companies on formation, compliance, strategy, and growth. His experience includes guiding clients through the full life cycle of commercial, office, and industrial real estate projects—from acquisitions and development to operations, financing, and dispositions—and advising national tenants in complex retail, restaurant, and service‑sector leasing. Ed also represents borrowers and lenders in a wide range of commercial financing transactions, including life company, CMBS, and bank loans, as well as SBA 7(a) and 504 loans, Historic Tax Credit structures, PACE financing, and tax‑exempt bond deals.

Ed has worked on major domestic and international transactions involving manufacturing, industrial operations, real estate development, automotive suppliers, and technology startups. His experience includes leading significant acquisitions and divestitures and advising software companies through early‑stage funding.

Ed earned his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and his B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis. He is active in professional and civic leadership roles, including service with Goodwill of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio, Inc., where he serves as Vice Chairman and participates on the Finance and Strategic Planning Committees, as well as the City of Cortland Ohio Civil Service Commission. He has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America®.

About Buckingham

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio. For over a century, Buckingham has provided trusted legal counsel to businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the region.

