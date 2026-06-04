Buckingham's Taxation and M&A Practice Groups Recognized in Chambers USA Guide 2026

AKRON, Ohio, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that our Taxation and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) practice groups have been recognized in the Chambers USA Guide 2026, one of the legal industry's most respected rankings.

Taxation: Band 3





Mergers & Acquisitions: Band 4

This dual recognition places our firm among a small handful of firms in Northern Ohio ranked in both practice areas—and we are the only firm of our size to achieve this distinction.

Buckingham's Taxation Practice Group is known for delivering sophisticated, practical counsel across a wide range of matters, including federal, state, and local tax planning and disputes, business structuring, and the tax aspects of complex transactions. The team works closely with clients to develop approaches that align with their operational and financial goals, helping them navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Our M&A team provides comprehensive legal guidance throughout the deal lifecycle, advising on acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic transactions across industries. With a focus on efficiency and value, the team partners with clients to structure, negotiate, and close deals that support long-term growth and success.

In addition, Steve Dimengo, Chair of the Taxation Practice Group, has been individually ranked in Taxation for the seventh consecutive year. This continued recognition highlights Steve's extensive experience advising clients on complex tax matters, including business structuring, transactional planning, and resolving challenging tax controversies. Known for his practical approach and deep technical knowledge, Steve works closely with clients to develop tax strategies that support their broader business objectives.

As leader of the firm's Taxation Practice Group, Steve plays a critical role in guiding the team's strategic direction and maintaining the high level of service and insight clients have come to expect. His ranking reflects not only his individual excellence, but also the strength and depth of the team he leads.

These honors reflect the depth of our experience, the strength of our client relationships, and our commitment to delivering practical, business-focused legal solutions. We are grateful to our clients for their continued trust and to Chambers USA for this recognition.

Congratulations to our outstanding attorneys on this well-deserved achievement.

About Buckingham

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio. For over a century, Buckingham has provided trusted legal counsel to businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the region.

Contact: Laurel Rawley

Marketing Manager

330-643-0248

[email protected]

SOURCE Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC