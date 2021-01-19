Buckingham Manufacturing to Become NECA Premier Partner

NECA Premier Partners showcase their brands, products and services to the electrical construction industry through hundreds of NECA events, publications and digital platforms year-round, including the annual NECA Convention and Trade Show, the electrical construction industry's premier event.

"We are honored and excited to become the latest NECA Premier Partner," said Andy Batty, President and Owner of Buckingham Manufacturing. "As the world's leading manufacturer of fall protection and work positioning equipment, we know that we can provide value to all NECA contractors. We look forward to building and growing this relationship and stand ready to aid NECA members in anything they might need."

"We are thrilled to welcome Buckingham as a new Premier Partner in 2021, and for the value they will provide for all of our members, including those who work both inside and outside," said David Long, NECA CEO. "Safety is a top priority for us at NECA, and for all of our contractors, and our association will benefit greatly from this direct connection to a company so devoted to keeping those in our industry safe day in and day out."

NECA members can visit the Buckingham website to learn more about what the company offers electrical contractors.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

ABOUT BUCKINGHAM

Buckingham Manufacturing is the world's leading and most trusted manufacturer of equipment to allow people to work safely, comfortably, and efficiently both at height and below ground. For the last 125 years, Buckingham's mission has been to manufacture high-quality, reliable and innovative products that make linemen, arborists, and workers in the many industries that it serves more efficient, more effective, and most importantly, SAFER.

