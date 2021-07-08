Buckle Selects CCC To Digitize The Auto Claims Experience For Gig Economy Drivers

CHICAGO and JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, and Buckle, an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, announced Buckle has selected CCC to digitize auto claims for its community of rideshare and delivery drivers. Buckle, which provides auto insurance to gig economy drivers, will leverage CCC's advanced AI and photo technology to deliver speed and transparency across key claims decisions, minimizing vehicle downtime for rideshare and delivery drivers following an auto accident.

"Rideshare and delivery drivers are essential to commerce today and our agreement with CCC ensures these essential workers have access to the best technology to help get them back on the road more quickly following an accident," said George Rosen, Vice President, Buckle TPA. "CCC, like Buckle, is driving innovation across the insurance industry. Working with CCC, we can deploy best-in-class AI and connect to a vast network of providers, building a strong foundation that will help us scale to meet the growing demands of Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) and drivers whose livelihoods depend on their vehicle."

According to Statista, the number of freelance workers in the U.S. will reach more than 91 million by 2028, fueled in large part by the growth of TNCs. To help its policyholders minimize driving downtime, Buckle will deploy the following mobile and advanced AI-powered solutions from CCC, providing drivers with a self-guided auto claims experience following an accident:

CCC® Quick Estimate: helps drivers efficiently collect photos of vehicle damage and share information with Buckle, right from their smartphone.

CCC Smart Total Loss: using the same damage photos generated through Quick Estimate, Buckle can run CCC Smart Total Loss, an AI-powered solution to help predict in real time if a vehicle is likely repairable or a total loss.

CCC Quick Valuation: in the event a vehicle is deemed a total loss by Buckle, CCC Quick Valuation will help policyholders capture additional photo details and guide next steps. CCC Quick Valuation helps Buckle's gig drivers more quickly navigate the valuation process and accelerate resolution.

"By expediting these steps, drivers will have more transparency into the status of their claim, and in the case of a total loss, can more quickly secure a replacement vehicle and resume work," added Rosen.

"The initial set of decisions following an auto claim are often the most critical," said Shivani Govil, Chief Product Officer for CCC. "Through CCC's advanced AI and photo technology, vehicle triage decisions can be made quickly and more accurately, delivering peace of mind to policyholders and better claims outcomes for the insurer. CCC is proud to power a digital claims experience for Buckle, keeping their drivers moving forward when it matters most."

Learn more about CCC's advanced AI.

About Buckle‍

Buckle is the inclusive, digital financial services company serving the emerging middle class and providers to the gig economy. Using a portfolio of technologies and data sources, Buckle provides insurance and credit products to those who earn less than the average American wage and are subsequently penalized for having poor or no credit. Connect with Buckle on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.buckleup.com .

About CCC

CCC is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch of CCC's offering to Buckle, the benefits and availability of product features and functions and the success of the offering. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

SOURCE CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.