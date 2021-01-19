Buckle Up for a Drive-Thru Scavenger Hunt Celebrating National School Choice Week

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a challenging school year, families are invited to buckle up for some cheer and positivity at a free drive-thru scavenger hunt celebrating National School Choice Week.

Celebrate Youth's drive-thru scavenger hunt will feature Disney characters, opportunities for touch-free photos, food vendors, a student art display, and more. The first 300 cars will receive a free goodie bag stuffed with school choice information. As families drive through the scavenger hunt to pick up more information, they will have a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Families can also vote on artwork submitted by local elementary, middle school, and high school students. Prizes for each age group and the $50 gift card giveaway will be streamed on Facebook Live.

The free drive-thru scavenger hunt will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Pasco County Safety Town, located at 15362 Alric Pottberg Road in Shady Hills. Families can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-celebrate-youth-celebrate-education-drive-thru-event-tickets-133179871581?aff=erelexpmlt .

Celebrate Youth is also hosting a drive-in movie screening of "Inside Out" on Friday, Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m at Safety Town. Bring friends or family members for an evening of fun and a special video message from school choice heroine Virginia Walden Ford, who helped start a scholarship program for low-income children.

Tickets for the drive-in movie event are $10 per car and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-youth-drive-in-movie-night-tickets-133178517531 . A free bag of popcorn per car will be provided while supplies last, and a food vendor will be available for other purchases.

Both family-friendly events are planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"Celebrate Youth is excited to bring our community National School Choice Week Event back in 2021! Although this year's event is much different from past events, we are providing fun ways for students to express what they love about their school through an art competition!" said Wendy Howard of Celebrate Youth. "We believe we have something to offer for all ages in a fun, healthy and safe way supporting our community, our schools and our students and bringing awareness to the importance of parents having the opportunity to choose the best school for their children. Our information will include items from scholarships for private schools to our public school options."

The events are brought to families by Celebrate Youth, a non-profit organization created to educate families in our community on all educational options available to their children. Celebrate Youth is run by all volunteers that want to see every child succeed.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

