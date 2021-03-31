Buckley promotes five to partner

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckley LLP announced that it promoted Jeffrey Hydrick, Katherine Katz, Sasha Leonhardt, Michael Rome, and Edward Somers to partner from counsel.

"These five individuals, from three of our offices, have consistently provided exemplary legal work and guidance to our clients," said Managing Partner Benjamin B. Klubes. "Their talent and hard work make them outstanding additions to the partnership, and we look forward to many more years of their contributions to the firm."

Jeff Hydrick (Washington, D.C.) represents bank and nonbank financial services clients on a variety of corporate and transactional matters as well as related regulatory issues, with an emphasis on payments and fintech arrangements, bank partnerships, payment processing and acquiring transactions, and mergers and acquisitions.

Katie Katz (Washington, D.C.) represents financial industry clients in a wide range of government enforcement, litigation, and regulatory compliance matters relating to mortgage lending and mortgage servicing activities.

Sasha Leonhardt (Washington, D.C.) represents financial services clients in resolving government investigations and enforcement actions, assists clients with a wide range of financial regulatory matters, and advises companies on consumer privacy and data security issues.

Michael Rome (Los Angeles) represents corporate and individual clients in a variety of litigation and government enforcement matters, with a focus on complex commercial disputes and consumer class actions.

Ted Somers (Chicago) advises financial institutions and the fintech industry on regulatory, supervisory, and enforcement matters related to payment systems, consumer deposit accounts, and electronic contracting.

With offices in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and London, Buckley LLP offers premier enforcement, litigation, compliance, regulatory, and transactional services to financial services institutions and early stage and leading fintech and technology companies, as well as venture capital and private equity funds, investment companies, and corporate and individual clients throughout the world. "The best at what they do in the country." (Chambers USA)

