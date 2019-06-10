Buck's bEquipped™ solution redefines 'people analytics'

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck , an integrated HR and benefits consulting, administration, and technology services firm, today launched bEquipped™, a digital-first analytics offering designed to bring its clients — and its people — a comprehensive view of financial, workforce, healthcare, diversity, and engagement data. bEquipped is unique in deriving insights across these data sets to provide organizations action-oriented insights on their people, improving total wellbeing for the individual and financial performance for the organization.

With its outcome-driven approach, Buck is changing the way business and people data are used in pursuit of healthy employer/employee and trustee/member social contracts. Buck partnered with Sisense, a business intelligence provider, to advance its digital workplace offerings and redefine what people analytics means in the HR and benefits industry.

"Employers struggle to predict their people needs and build the right HR programs to retain and attract key talent while also driving their own organizational performance. With bEquipped, we guide clients using variables they can control, including HR program design, communication, and business scenarios to achieve ideal talent and business outcomes," said Steve Coco, Chief Solutions Officer at Buck. "Our partnership with Sisense — grounded in our joint vision to push the limits of analytics — establishes a more sophisticated digital offering that takes our business intelligence and predictive capabilities to the next level for our clients and our own people."

"We are excited by the opportunity to work with a recognized leader in HR and benefits, helping to analyze and derive value from their clients' data," said Amir Orad, Chief Executive Officer of Sisense. "Buck is building a suite of analytic apps across all its business units, and Sisense's cloud-based platform can help meet the immense informational needs of this data-centric services firm and take its clients to the next level."

Scot Marcotte, Chief Technology Officer at Buck, and Karim Kurji, Global Analytics Strategy Leader at Buck, will present "From analog to digital — Thriving with today's diverse workforce" as a keynote session on Wednesday, June 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Sisense Eureka! Conference. The session will highlight how people analytics — spanning financial, workforce, healthcare, diversity, and engagement data sets — and mining this data in new ways can help assure we're building work environments and rewards structures that meet the needs of the individual.

For a preview of the power of bEquipped, watch a short anthem video.

About Buck

Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platforms are helping the world's most forward-thinking companies re-envision and re-design the way employees work and live. Discover how Buck is already supporting blue-chip companies with their people analytics strategies at www.buck.com .

About Sisense

Sisense empowers the builders of analytic apps with powerful tools to simplify complex data and deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations. Sisense lets builders collaborate on a single platform, delivered in a hybrid, cloud-native environment with the industry's lowest cost of ownership, to create true democratization of data and analytics. Sisense has thousands of clients across the globe, including industry leaders like Tinder, Flexport, Philips, Nasdaq, and the Salvation Army. Learn more at www.sisense.com.

