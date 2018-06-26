Bucks County Interior Design Firm Project Recognized by Architectural Digest as "Show House to Visit"

CHURCHVILLE, Pa., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Architectural Digest Magazine recognizes NGD Interiors project, the Cape May Designer Show House, as a project with "a ton of great design to be seen" (https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/designer-show-houses-to-visit-kips-bay-san-francisco-pasadena-southern-showhouse). Nina Green, Principal Interior Designer at NGD Interiors, a Bucks County interior design firm, designed two bathrooms and a bedroom in the Cape May Designer Show House. NGD Interiors' work continues to gain recognition and praise, including one expert commenting on the bathroom as, "one of my favorite spaces in the house."

NGD Interiors, a Bucks County Interior Design firm's custom canopy bed with Casamance fabric, Carl Robinson wallpaper, Currey and Currey lighting, and adjacent custom bathroom NGD Interiors, a Bucks County Interior Design firm's custom bathroom with brass Kohler fixtures, hand-painted artisanal sink, and custom Nina Green Signature Series cabinets

The Cape May Designer Show House (https://www.capemaymac.org/designer-show-house?city=none&lightbox=dataItem-izd0vb7z1) showcases designs by top interior designers in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York area. Nina Green and NGD Interiors, a Philadelphia Interior Design Firm, were invited to participate in the project, where, due to her reputation as a top interior designer, she was given the honor to choose the specific rooms she wanted to design for the project. Upon completion of the project, Architectural Digest recognized the Cape May Designer Show House as a "Show House to Visit."

"We wanted to achieve an elegant, old-world feel that was suited to the house's age, but still wanted to have a fresh and modern feel," said Nina Green, Principal Interior Designer for NGD Interiors. This massive, multi-million dollar restoration of the 1911, John Forsythe house in Cape May, took over two years to complete. Nina Green's designs incorporated custom wallpaper from UK designer Carl Robinson, imported French Fabrics from Casamance, custom-made lighting from Charles Edwards in London, Cynthia Rowley Collection Furniture, and small finishing touches from Portobello Road in London, chosen on-location by Nina Green herself. "…Do not miss the lavender and gray Mermaid bedroom and bath designed by Nina Green of NGD Interiors. Nina left no corner of this room untouched …Talk about attention to detail." - Jessica Leeburg, CapeMay.com.

NGD Interiors offers complete interior design and build solutions for residential and commercial spaces. NGD Interiors offers clients the unique ability to view their projects in Virtual Reality and 3D Photorealistic Renderings, complete with fabric, lighting, and accessory selections, before ever purchasing a product. NGD Interiors (www.ngdinteriors.com) is an award-winning, Bucks County Interior Design Firm having won "Best of Houzz" for Service and "Best of Houzz" for Design and has been featured on HGTV.com, CapeMay.com, NKBA Publications and KB&B Magazine.

