Bucks County, Pennsylvania High Ropes Course Opens for Second Season on Historic Farm

"The attraction is on historic land farmed since the 18th century, with Philadelphia visible from the higher courses on a clear day," says Paul Hellerick, whose family has owned the scenic farm since the 1870s. City residents can reach the recreation in a fraction of the time it takes to travel to the nearest other courses in the Poconos.

"We are the closest Aerial Adventure Park to the city of Philadelphia, so people in this area don't have to drive all the way to the Poconos to experience this exhilarating and unique activity," Hellerick says.

Visitors on the Aerial Adventure Park are equipped with a sophisticated full body harness and helmet system, can enjoy courses at 10, 20, and 30 feet as well as two 30-foot jumps from the main tower with a free fall of 8-10 feet. Trained staff ensures comfort and safety. Children as young as 7 can participate. Admission includes 1.5 hours in the park. A video preview of the park can be seen by clicking here https://youtu.be/xEtZ301xtR0

"Our Adventure Elements are bridges between course platforms and are made of cable, rope, and wood configurations creating countless unique challenges to cross," Hellerick says. "Once you've climbed to the higher courses, you'll experience a bird's eye view of our farm and on a clear day even be able to see the skyline of Philadelphia, almost 40 miles away."

Hellerick's Family Farm (hellericksfarm.com) during their Fall Harvest Festival (September 15 to November4th) also offers an Adventure Farm area with family-friendly outdoor activities, including 2 corn mazes, a hayride, animal attractions, pumpkin rolling, rat racing, tractor pulling a Junior Farmer Fun area for children 5 and younger and 40+ other fun activities. They also have pick-your-own pumpkins, gourds, squash, apple, apple cider, baked goods and Halloween decorating supplies.

