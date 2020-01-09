Buck's Tonya Manning elected President of International Actuarial Association

As the worldwide association of professional actuarial associations, the IAA is committed to providing key international audiences with actuarial input to help improve decision-making on important global issues such as climate change and aging societies. The association also focuses on supporting professional standards for actuaries, developing and sharing actuarial knowledge, and establishing actuarial associations in developing economies.

"This year, the IAA will celebrate its 125th anniversary and I'm thrilled to step into my new position as President at such a pivotal time," said Manning. "Policy-makers and other international organizations increasingly look to the IAA to provide insights on how to apply actuarial principles to manage risk and achieve financial security for the wellbeing of society. I also look forward to supporting the continued growth of the association and raising the awareness of the important role actuaries play worldwide."

Manning, a 30-year industry veteran, joined Buck in 2015 to serve as the U.S. Wealth Chief Actuary and last year was also named U.S. Wealth Practice Leader. In 2019 she was named a Top Woman in Benefit Advising by Employee Benefit Advisor in recognition of her exemplary leadership. Manning also serves as a lecturer in the master's program in Actuarial Science at Columbia University, where she developed and continues to teach their Pension course. She is an active volunteer in the actuarial profession, a member of The Actuarial Foundation's Board of Trustees, and previously served as president of the Society of Actuaries.

"Tonya is an outstanding leader and phenomenal partner to both clients and colleagues," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director – U.S., Buck. "Tonya constantly provides guidance and support to Buck's clients on consulting topics, technical issues, and policies and procedures. We are thrilled that she will serve as President of the IAA and her appointment demonstrates our industry's trust in Buck's talented consultants."

About Buck

Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platform are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

Media contact:

Lumina Communications for Buck

Hollie Smith / Michael Gallo

646-741-8359 / 212-239-8594

Buck@luminapr.com

SOURCE Buck

Related Links

http://www.buck.com

