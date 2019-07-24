Buck's Tonya Manning Receives 2019 Top Women in Benefit Advising Award

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR and benefits consulting, administration, and technology services firm, today announced that Tonya Manning, Wealth Practice Leader and Chief Actuary, has been named as a winner by Employee Benefit Adviser in its Top Women in Benefit Advising Awards.

The award recognizes 20 women annually for exemplary leadership and influence in the largely male-dominated benefits advisory industry, and for their work improving benefit and healthcare plans for employers, advising influential leaders, and innovating in an industry under transformation.

"I've spent much of my career being the only woman in the room, and to be recognized for my contributions and what I bring to the table as a female leader is an honor," said Manning. "I'm proud to represent female actuaries and provide women with confirmation that these roles are available to those with the skills and desire to pursue them."

Manning, a 30-year industry veteran, is currently serving as president elect for the International Actuarial Association. She also serves as a lecturer at Columbia University's Master's Program in Actuarial Science where she developed and continues to teach their Pension course, is an active volunteer in the actuarial profession, a member of The Actuarial Foundation's Board of Trustees, and previously served as president of the Society of Actuaries.

"Tonya is an outstanding leader, exceptional role model, and phenomenal partner to both clients and colleagues," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director – US, Buck. "Under her watch, the Wealth practice has experienced significant growth in new strategic areas, including our expanded actuarial and administration services in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and our delegated investments and de-risking portfolios. We're thrilled that the depth of her experience as both a business leader and volunteer is being recognized with this award."

