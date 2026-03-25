Bucksbaum Properties Acquires One El Paseo Plaza, Premier Class-A Mixed-Use Property in Palm Desert

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucksbaum Properties, LLC, announced today that it has acquired One El Paseo Plaza, a premier Class-A mixed-use office and restaurant complex located at the highly visible intersection of El Paseo Drive and Highway 111 in Palm Desert, CA.

The acquisition expands Bucksbaum Properties' portfolio of exceptionally well-located, high-quality commercial assets, and marks a strategic investment in one of the Coachella Valley's most prominent business corridors.

Bucksbaum Properties

One El Paseo Plaza is a dynamic Class-A office and restaurant campus totaling 86,835 net rentable square feet across 5.02 acres. The property features two two-story office buildings and an adjacent restaurant pavilion – originally Palm Desert's first commercial building – creating a high-image business environment in one of the region's most prestigious locations.

The development is known for its modern architectural design and high-end finishes, including striking granite lobbies, flexible floor plates, and a parking ratio of 3.5 spaces per 1,000 square feet, including assigned and covered parking. Its institutional-quality construction and design, combined with an amenity-rich location, have made the property the most highly sought-after trophy asset in the market.

"As one of the most desirable business addresses in Palm Desert, One El Paseo Plaza represents the type of high-quality, well-located property we seek to add to our portfolio," said John Bucksbaum, CEO and founder of Bucksbaum Properties. "We look forward to continuing to enhance the property's strong tenant community while building on its reputation as the premier workplace destination in the Coachella Valley."

The property is home to a highly stable and diverse tenant roster, anchored by financial industry leaders Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Advisors, RBC Capital Markets, and Stifel Nicolaus & Company, alongside the Coachella Valley Association of Governments and Compass. This caliber of tenancy reflects the property's enduring reputation as the premier business address in the Coachella Valley.

Located at 74199 El Paseo Drive, 74225 and 74245 Highway 111, One El Paseo Plaza sits at the crossroads of two of the desert's most prominent thoroughfares, offering strong visibility, access, and proximity to premier shopping, dining, and residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.bucksbaumrp.com.

About Bucksbaum Properties, LLC

Bucksbaum Properties, LLC is a fully integrated real estate owner and developer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established in 2011 by John Bucksbaum, the company has a distinguished track record in developing retail, hospitality, office, and apartment properties within evolving mixed-use environments. Retail fundamentals remain at the core of Bucksbaum's investment strategy, and the company continues to adapt its business plan to changing market dynamics. With a focus on urban retail opportunities, Bucksbaum Properties is committed to creating value and contributing to communities across the United States.

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SOURCE Bucksbaum Properties