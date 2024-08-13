Bucksbaum Properties Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of River District in Downtown Naperville

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucksbaum Properties, LLC, a real estate owner and developer based in Chicago, announces its recent acquisition of River District, a prominent mixed-use shopping center located in vibrant downtown Naperville, Illinois. This strategic investment continues Bucksbaum's neighborhood retail investment initiative with plans for continued growth in strategic new markets across the country.

River District

River District, built in 1988, encompasses 2.74 acres of prime real estate at the southeast corner of Washington Street and Chicago Avenue at the entrance of historic Downtown Naperville and along the famed Riverwalk. The property features nearly 59,000 square feet of high-quality tenants including Rosebud, Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar, Chipotle and Five Guys as well as 12,000 square feet of second floor office space.

"We could not be more excited about being a part of this great market through our acquisition of River District in Naperville and the opportunities it presents in enhancing our retail portfolio," stated John Bucksbaum, Founder of Bucksbaum Properties. "Our flexible capital, extensive industry experience, and unparalleled track record in development, property management, and leasing uniquely position us to capitalize on assets like River District and execute our strategy effectively in various markets across the United States."

Bucksbaum Properties, under the leadership of founder John Bucksbaum, was established in 2011 with a mission to capitalize on urban retail opportunities. Over the years, the company has adapted its business strategy to develop retail, hospitality, office, and apartment properties within the evolving mixed-use environment. Retail fundamentals remain a central focus of Bucksbaum's investment strategy, consistently evaluating how retail interacts with all asset classes.

The acquisition of River District aligns with Bucksbaum's strategic vision, leveraging the in-place pricing of retail assets to acquire exceptionally well-located land. The company is particularly interested in assets that offer a long-term potential for higher and better use, presenting multiple paths to success with in-place cash flow. Downtown Naperville is widely recognized as one of the country's most successful suburban downtowns and represents an ideal market for this strategy. Known for its charming, family-friendly atmosphere, the area is a vibrant hub where people enjoy shopping, dining, exploring parks, river walks, and seasonal events.

For more information, please visit www.bucksbaumrp.com

About Bucksbaum Properties, LLC:

Bucksbaum Properties, LLC is a fully integrated real estate owner and developer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established in 2011 by John Bucksbaum, the company has a distinguished track record in developing retail, hospitality, office, and apartment properties within evolving mixed-use environments. Retail fundamentals remain at the core of Bucksbaum's investment strategy, and the company continues to adapt its business plan to changing market dynamics. With a focus on urban retail opportunities, Bucksbaum Properties is committed to creating value and contributing to communities across the United States.

Media contact:

Daphne Ortiz

Statement PR

[email protected]

312.488.3472

SOURCE Bucksbaum Properties